London and Manchester Police Receive £5 Million Boost After Attacks

The Home Office is providing an additional £5 million to police forces in London and Manchester to increase patrols around places of worship following recent antisemitic attacks. This funding aims to enhance security, deter crime, and reassure communities.

Following a recent arson attack in Golders Green and a terror attack in Manchester, the Home Office has announced an extra £5 million in funding for police in London and Manchester. This financial boost aims to increase patrols around places of worship, ensuring the safety and security of communities, particularly faith communities, during a time of heightened concern.

The funding is a direct response to the alleged arson attack in Golders Green, where four Jewish community ambulances were set alight last month, and the terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester last October. The focus will be on the expansion of Project Servator deployments, a police tactic involving specialist officers trained to identify and deter potential criminals and terrorists. This initiative builds upon the £73.4 million already allocated for protective security at Jewish, Muslim, and other faith sites for the 2026-27 period, demonstrating a continued commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities.\The additional funding will be allocated to support Project Servator deployments, which utilize a mix of visible uniformed and plain-clothes officers. These officers are specifically trained to identify suspicious behavior and potential threats. Project Servator has a proven track record of preventing crime, leading to arrests and the seizure of drugs and weapons. The deployments are designed to be unpredictable in both time and location, acting as a deterrent to those planning harm while simultaneously reassuring the public. Inspector Chris Hadfield of Greater Manchester Police emphasized the importance of this additional funding, stating it would allow for the expansion of their work in disrupting criminal activity and providing a strong presence within the local communities. The teams also conduct deployments in and around local faith communities, supporting cultural events and holy days, reinforcing the commitment to community safety and engagement.\The Metropolitan Police, as part of their broader effort to combat antisemitism following the Golders Green arson, is actively engaging with community leaders. These engagements involve sharing intelligence and addressing their concerns. Furthermore, the police have made arrests and charges related to antisemitic hate crimes. Two individuals, Jean Charles Tavius and Munir Saleh, have been charged with racially or religiously aggravated offenses. Tavius faces multiple counts of racially or religiously aggravated threatening behavior and criminal damage, while Saleh is charged with similar offenses including assault. The cases are scheduled to be heard in Stratford Magistrates’ Court, underscoring the legal consequences of hate-motivated actions and the commitment of law enforcement to hold perpetrators accountable. This increased funding and proactive police work underscore a commitment to protecting places of worship and ensuring the safety of all communities, and reinforces the message that hate crimes will not be tolerated





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Police Funding Antisemitism Hate Crime Project Servator Security

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