London: Arson Attack Targets Jewish Memorial, Counter Terror Investigates

A memorial wall dedicated to victims of the Iranian regime in Golders Green, London, was the target of an arson attempt. This incident is part of a series of attacks against the Jewish community in north-west London, prompting a counter-terrorism investigation and increased security measures. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the broader investigation.

Counter terror police are currently investigating a concerning arson attack targeting a memorial wall in Golders Green, London , a predominantly Jewish area. The memorial, dedicated to the victims of the Iran ian regime, was the target of an attempted firebombing on Monday evening, with police alerted to the incident at 7.28pm.

This latest event follows a disturbing pattern of attacks against the Jewish community in north-west London over the past month, including firebombings of Jewish community ambulances and two synagogues. The memorial wall itself, a tribute to the thousands killed during the Iranian crackdown in January, and a section commemorating victims of the 2023 Nova music festival attack in Israel, sustained scorch marks to a nearby desk but was not significantly damaged.

A recent statement expressing solidarity with the Jewish community, attached to a tree near the wall, underscores the heightened tensions. The investigation is being spearheaded by Counter Terrorism Policing London, with support from the North West Command Area, though authorities are currently refraining from classifying it as a terrorist incident, maintaining an open mind regarding the perpetrator's motive. No arrests have been made in connection with this specific attack, but the investigation is ongoing.

Community leaders and organizations have expressed deep concern, with Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams acknowledging the incident will exacerbate existing anxieties within Golders Green. Increased police presence, including armed patrols and Project Servator deployments – officers trained to identify potential criminal activity – have been implemented to reassure the community. Volunteers who established and maintain security at the memorial have reported escalating threats, including drone activity and the throwing of objects, highlighting a growing sense of vulnerability.

CCTV footage revealed the use of a liquid to initiate the fire, confirming it was not accidental, as initially suspected. This incident occurs amidst a wider investigation into a series of attacks on the Jewish community in London. A significant development in this broader investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man in Barnstaple, Devon, on Sunday night, on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. The suspect has been transported to London for questioning and has since been bailed.

This arrest marks the 26th individual taken into custody in relation to the attacks, which include the firebombings of Jewish community ambulances, synagogues, and the former premises of a Jewish charity. Community groups like Miga Rally, responsible for the memorial’s upkeep and security, have condemned the attempted arson as a direct attack on values of remembrance and community cohesion, emphasizing the need for accountability.

The repeated targeting of Jewish institutions and memorials raises serious questions about safety and security within the community and the potential for escalating violence. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, offering avenues for reporting through 101 (CAD 7308/27Apr) or Crimestoppers anonymously





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arson London Jewish Community Counter Terrorism Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southport attack victims' dads complete London Marathon together on 'very emotional' dayDavid Stancombe and Sergio Aguiar are the fathers of Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar who were killed in the Southport attack in 2024

Read more »

Man arrested over attacks on Jewish community in LondonA 37-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Read more »

Devon Arrest in London Jewish Community Attacks InvestigationCounter-terror police have arrested a 37-year-old man in Devon in connection with a series of attacks targeting the Jewish community and Iranian opposition groups in London. This is the 26th arrest in the ongoing investigation, which includes firebombings of synagogues and ambulances, and a drone incursion.

Read more »

Counter-terror police investigate suspected arson attack on memorial wall dedicated to victims of Iranian regimeCounter-terror police are investigating a suspected arson attack at a memorial wall in Golders Green dedicated to Iranian people who have been killed by the country's regime.

Read more »

Memorial wall for Iranian protest victims targeted in 'arson attack'Counter-terror police are investigating an attempt to set fire to the wall in Golders Green, north London, the early hours of Monday morning.

Read more »

Suspected arson attack at Golders Green memorial wallThe wall has been used as a space to display photos of protesters killed by the Iranian regime.

Read more »