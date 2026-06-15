London bus driver, 64, dies after being attacked while working

A London bus driver died from brain injuries after being attacked on one of the city's busiest bridges. Sergei Krajev, 64, was attacked on May 18 and died the next day. His alleged assailant, Gary Jones, 32, has been charged with manslaughter.

A bus driver died from brain injuries after he was seen grappling with a man on one of London's busiest bridges, a court heard. Sergei Krajev, 64, was attacked on the pavement while his bus was parked on Battersea Bridge , shortly after 12.30am on May 18 this year.

Police officers performed emergency first aid on Mr Krajev and he was taken to hospital by London's Air Ambulance. Mr Krajev died from his injuries the next day. His alleged assailant Gary Jones, 32, from Stoke Newington in north London, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm. Following Mr Krajev's death, father of two Jones was charged with manslaughter.

He denied the charge at Kingston Crown Court today. Judge Mark Bryant-Heron granted Jones bail subject to an electronic curfew and conditions of reporting to Stoke Newington police station three times a week between 12noon and 2pm. Sergei Krajev was attacked on the pavement while his bus was parked on Battersea Bridge in London, shortly after 12.30am on May 18 this year. Police were called to reports that an incident had occurred on Battersea Bridge.

The judge fixed his two-week trial for April 12 next year. Det Insp Sarah Lee, leading the investigation, earlier said: Our thoughts are with Sergei's family, friends and colleagues after this tragic incident. We recognise the concern this will cause within the local community and among those who work across our public transport network. We want to reassure those impacted that our officers are working closely with Transport for London as part of our investigation.

In a tribute, Sergei's family said: We feel fortunate to have had such a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather in our lives. He was a thoughtful, tactful, and conscientious person who cared about those around him. In his role as a bus driver, he was punctual, reliable and willing to help. He valued good relationships with his colleagues and approached his duties with care and dedication.

We are grateful to the police officers, healthcare workers and emergency services involved for their care, professionalism and compassion. Our thoughts are also with other public-facing transport workers who may be distressed or alarmed by this news. Mr Krajev's wife shared a statement online thanking those who donated £18,000 on GoFundMe. She said: I have read the condolences and messages on social media, in newspapers, and on this page.

The sense of warmth and care from so many people around has made this city feel alive, friendly, and humane once again. We all wish peace, comfort, and warmth to our families, friends, and loved ones. Whatever happens in life, the most important thing is that bitterness, hatred, and aggression do not blind our eyes or seize our souls; otherwise, we cannot see the humanity, modesty, and dignity of people. Please accept our heartfelt gratitude for your attention and support.

Rest assured, Sergei was a person worthy of your care and sympathy. He was a bright soul - tactful, responsive, life-loving and honourable. Our memories of him are peaceful and filled with light





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London Bus Driver Attacked Battersea Bridge Man Charged With Manslaughter

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