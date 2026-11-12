London Bus Driver Murder Suspect Spotted on CCTV Near Pub Site

Police release footage of suspects on a moped near the shooting of innocent London bus driver Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa outside a Clapham pub on August 10.

Met Police have released critical CCTV footage showing two suspects on a moped near the scene of a fatal shooting in Clapham, south London. The incident occurred on August 10 when Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa, a 25-year-old bus driver, was shot dead outside The Landor pub on Willington Road. Investigators believe the innocent transport worker was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time during the attack.

Timeline of Moped Approach and Shooting

The released video evidence captures the precise moments leading up to the tragedy around 9:56 pm on August 10. Footage shows two individuals on a moped turning onto Willington Road shortly before the gunshots were fired. The suspects can be seen speeding away from the area down the wrong side of the road just one minute after the shooting took place.

Also read Drunk Driver Convicted of Murder After Fatal Road Rage Collision with Cyclist in Norwich

Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa was hit by gunfire outside the pub and died at the scene minutes later. Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver stated that the loss of Bile-aka continues to hurt his family deeply. She emphasized that the void left by his death cannot be filled due to the tragic nature of this incident.

Motive Analysis and Victim Identification

While the Met Police are keeping an open mind regarding the exact motive, investigators are certain that Bile-aka Amoa was not the intended target of the attack. A Met Police spokesman confirmed that officers believe the victim was targeted by mistake. The force is currently pursuing all lines of enquiry to identify the primary suspects responsible for the murder.

Advertisement

A 22-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder after being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound sustained during the incident. However, he was later released without charge. No further arrests have been made in connection with the murder of the bus driver to date.

Family Tributes and Community Grief

The family of Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa has issued a heartfelt tribute to their beloved son and brother. They described him as a dedicated bus driver who loved his job and was committed to his role at Transport for London. The family stated that nothing can bring back his smile or fill the space he has left in their lives.

Friends and colleagues have also spoken out about the devastating impact of his death. One colleague described Bile-aka as humble, hardworking, and a joy to work with, noting that he would be deeply missed. Another friend characterized him as a cool guy with a kind heart, expressing shock at the violent nature of his passing.

Reward Offered for Information on Suspects

Crimestoppers charity has announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for the murder. Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, urged anyone with knowledge of the event to come forward anonymously. He emphasized that even small details could help answer the questions haunting the victim's family.

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver has urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact the police. She appealed to the public to find it in their hearts to come forward and help secure justice for Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa. Floral tributes and candles have been laid near the police cordon on Willington Road as the community mourns.