London City Lionesses forward Izzy Goodwin and goalkeeper Katie Cox receive first England call-ups for the World Cup qualifying play-off against Ukraine, while Ella Toone returns.

London City Lionesses forward Izzy Goodwin has been named in the England squad for the first time for the World Cup qualifying play-off against Ukraine.

The 23-year-old has been in great form this month and scored in front of England manager Sarina Wiegman at Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal. There is also a first call-up for goalkeeper Katie Cox, on loan at Nottingham Forest from Chelsea. Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone returns to the squad. Manchester City duo Niamh Charles and Alex Greenwood, who is injured, are among those to miss out.

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England Squad Details For Ukraine Play Off

England are preparing to meet Ukraine in a double-header next month. The Lionesses play Ukraine in Spain on 1 December before hosting them at Wembley on 5 December. The winner qualifies for next year's Women's World Cup. Wiegman said: We know what's at stake in these games and our focus is on producing two strong performances to secure our place at the World Cup.

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We have worked hard to put ourselves in this position and now we have to finish the job. The England manager added: Ukraine will provide a challenge and we will prepare with the same focus and determination that we always do. Goalkeepers named in the squad include Katie Cox. Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Grace Fisk (Liverpool), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Poppy Pattinson (London City Lionesses), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Erica Meg Parkinson (North Carolina Courage), Lexi Potter (Chelsea), Georgia Stanway (Arsenal), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea). Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses), Izzy Goodwin (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Manchester City), Jess Park (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Arsenal). The squad announcement comes as England prepare for two crucial matches that will determine their place at the World Cup.

Goodwin And Cox Earn First Senior Call Ups

Goodwin's inclusion follows her impressive performances for London City Lionesses, including her goal against Arsenal in front of Wiegman. Katie Cox earns her first senior call-up after her loan spell at Nottingham Forest from Chelsea. Toone's return strengthens the midfield options for the double-header. The absence of Charles and Greenwood, with Greenwood injured, means England will need to adjust their defensive setup.

The team will face Ukraine in Spain before the return leg at Wembley. Wiegman's side are focused on securing qualification for next year's tournament. The winner of the two-legged play-off will book their spot at the Women's World Cup. England will be looking to produce two strong performances to ensure their place at the World Cup.

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The squad includes a mix of experienced internationals and new faces as they prepare for the challenge. The double-header against Ukraine represents a significant opportunity for England to qualify for the World Cup. The team will be aiming to finish the job and secure their place at the tournament.