London council sacks enforcement officers after they threaten member of public on camera

A London council has sacked two of its enforcement officers after they were caught on camera threatening a member of the public. The contractors were sacked by Harrow Council after footage emerged of them switching off their bodycams and telling a civilian they would knock him out for messing with money. Harrow Council was made aware of the vile behaviour on May 28, and it was referred to Kingdom Services, the company that directly employed the men, the following day. The pair were struck off from the agency's books on May 30. Now, the council has reported the men to the Metropolitan Police.

A London council has reported two of its enforcement officers to the police after they were caught on camera threatening a member of the public.

The contractors were sacked by Harrow Council after footage emerged of them switching off their bodycams and telling a civilian they would knock him out for messing with money. Harrow Council was made aware of the vile behaviour on May 28, and it was referred to Kingdom Services, the company that directly employed the men, the following day. The pair were struck off from the agency's books on May 30.

Now, the council has reported the men to the Metropolitan Police. In the wake of the footage, which was viewed millions of times over the weekend, allegations of further misconduct by Kingdom employees in Harrow have emerged. Councillor Rashmi Kalu said: This is not the first time the council's enforcement has faced criticism over its conduct. Harrow Council has sacked two enforcement officers after they were filmed threatening and abusing a man on Northolt Road, South Harrow.

Footage filmed by the man being threatened showed the enforcement officer press his colleagues body-worn camera and then said it's off. The enforcement officers even said they would call the police because an officer would f*** you up. This incident appears to reinforce concerns that have been raised repeatedly with me about the culture and approach of enforcement on our streets.

Over recent months, I have also been contacted by a number of residents regarding their experiences with Kingdom enforcement officers. While the vast majority of council staff and contractors carry out their duties professionally, these reports raise concerns that I believe must be properly investigated.

During the minute-long encounter, the two enforcement officers, both wearing hoods over their bright purple jackets and black vests - which were equipped with body-worn cameras - tell the man they are going to rip his teeth out. It is not clear what exactly sparked the clash.

One of them said through gritted teeth: When I'm not in uniform, I'm gonna knock you the f*** out and rip your teeth out, before adding: I'll come and throw you through the f****** walls. The footage opens with one worker confronting the member of the public - who was apparently recording covertly using his glasses - saying: What did you think I was going to do? I don't need to tell you what I was going to do.

The other officer, wearing a red hood, then walks into view and presses a button on his colleague's body-worn video camera, to which the other responds: It's off. The enforcement agent in the black hood then continues: Don't butt in my business. During the minute-long encounter, the two employees told the man they would rip his teeth out and beat him up. The man recording responds by saying: You know what you're doing out here.

You know what you're doing. The man in red then turns around and begins to verbally threaten the member of the public as he becomes increasingly aggressive. As he turns off his body camera, the officer tells the man: You act like you're trying to mess with our money. I'm going to show you something right now.

Come to the alleyway right now, we're gonna show you what time it is. We're gonna show you what time it is bruv. We're gonna make sure you can't work no more and earn no money 'cause you're trying to butt in with our money - and bruv, do you know what I do to people like that? Come here now.

Let's go. The enforcement agent then gestures for the man to follow him across the busy road as he stands in a bus lane before saying: I swear when I'm not in uniform, I'm gonna knock you the f*** out and rip your teeth out. Do you know that? If I give you one punch I'll knock all your teeth out.

As the argument intensifies, the officer in the black hood adds that we've got people to feed before the man filming tells both of them: I don't know why you're getting aggressive. The worker in the red hood continues, gesturing with his thumb towards the road: Come across the road now 'cause you're trying to mess with our money bruv. I'm gonna show you what time it is, come now.

If I call a police officer for you, he'll f*** you up, you know, 'cause we work with them and you didn't know that did you? So come across the road now 'cause I'm gonna show you what time it is. He then begins to unzip his black vest, on which his body-worn video camera is mounted, before adding: Bruv I ain't having no one disrupt my job you know.

Do I come and disrupt your money when you're painting and f*****g decorating, you wasteman? I'll come and throw you through the f*****g walls brother and put paint all over you





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