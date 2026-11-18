The London Cycling Campaign has released a new map highlighting the city's most hazardous road intersections. This report details collision data and calls for urgent infrastructure changes to protect cyclists and pedestrians from serious injury and death on London's streets.

The London Cycling Campaign has identified the capital's top 20 most dangerous junctions for cyclists, releasing a detailed map based on five years of emergency services collision data. The organization is urging authorities to implement immediate safety improvements after the analysis revealed persistent hotspots for fatal and serious injuries. The report covers incidents classified as fatal, serious, and slight, providing a comprehensive view of where road users face the greatest risks.

Top Hazardous Junctions Ranked By Incident Count

A junction on Cycle Superhighway 7 at Upper Tooting Road in Wandsworth, south London, remained the worst location for the fourth consecutive year, recording 27 cycling collisions over the observed period. The report notes that this specific intersection saw eight serious cyclist collisions and 19 slight collisions, underscoring the severity of the risks involved. Campaigners are highlighting this location as a primary example of why urgent intervention is required to prevent further harm to vulnerable road users.

Also read Steven Gerrard identifies secret weapon that helped Mauricio Pochettino land Manchester United job

Haringey in north London secured the second position, with the area where Broad Lane and West Green Road meet High Road accounting for 18 collisions over the five-year timeframe. Hackney in east London took the third spot, specifically at the complex junction involving Great Eastern Street, Curtain Road, Gatesborough Street, Leonard Street, New Inn Yard, and Phipp Street. These findings illustrate that high-traffic urban intersections across multiple boroughs present significant hazards.

King Street and Weltje Road in Hammersmith claimed the fourth position, followed by a fifth-place location in Newham at the junction of Carpenters Road, High Street, Jupp Road West, and Wise Road. The top ten list is completed by three junctions in the Southwark area, a second location in Hammersmith and Fulham, and another in the City of London. This geographic spread indicates that safety failures are widespread rather than isolated to a single part of the capital.

Advertisement

Campaigners Demand Protected Intersection Designs

Tom Fyans, chief executive of the London Cycling Campaign, criticized the slow adoption of 'all-round protected' junctions, which provide dedicated green-light phases for cyclists and pedestrians while holding cars at red lights. He questioned why Transport for London had not yet managed to deliver a single such installation despite other cities successfully implementing these designs. Fyans argued that concerns about drivers facing slightly longer journey times often incorrectly take precedence over preventing fatal and serious collisions.

Jeremy Leach, chair of the campaign group London Living Streets, emphasized that junctions pose a danger not only to cyclists but also to pedestrians, who constitute half of all fatalities on London's roads. He pointed to the presence of two junctions on the Old Kent Road as evidence of the work required to make the 'red route' network safe. Leach noted that over ten years have passed since the Old Kent Road was designated as an Opportunity Area, yet meaningful changes to protect people walking and cycling have been minimal.

Leach stressed that changes such as filtered side roads, fully-signalised crossings, reduced speeds, and lower traffic levels are urgently needed if London is to achieve its Vision Zero goals. He highlighted specific tragedies, including deaths on the Old Kent Road and the death of a man in his twenties on Stratford High Street last year. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the human cost of delayed infrastructure improvements.

Transport for London Defends Safety Record

Transport for London responded to the findings by citing its £150 million investment in improving roads for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as its work on 48 'Safer Junctions'. Helen Cansick, TfL's head of Healthy Streets investment planning, expressed deepest sympathies with everyone impacted by loss of life and injuries on London's roads. She stated that the organization is determined to eliminate death and serious injury on the road network through targeted improvements at the capital's most dangerous locations.

Advertisement

Cansick explained that Safe and Healthy Streets funding dedicates more than £150 million to improve London's roads for people cycling, walking, and accessing public transport. She noted that more than half of this funding is delivered through London's boroughs, with £94.8 million made available to the London Boroughs in 2026/27. TfL has completed work at 48 Safer Junctions across London, including recent upgrades to the junctions on both sides of Lambeth Bridge.

The latest TfL casualty data shows that 23,792 people were injured on London's roads in 2025, resulting from 20,874 collisions. Campaigners welcomed improvements at the 'notorious' Wood Lane/A40 junction in White City, west London, where PhD researcher Chuijiang 'Christina' Kong was killed aged 23 by a lorry in October 2021. TfL remains committed to helping boroughs improve road safety and welcomes the research to continue working with local communities to end the devastation caused by collisions.