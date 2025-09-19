London Fashion Week Shines: Celebrities Grace Catwalks and Parties

London Fashion Week saw a constellation of stars, from Lady Victoria Hervey and Nadiya Bychkova at the Barrus X Art De Huille show to Kate Moss and Madonna celebrating at the Chiltern Firehouse reopening. The event showcased fashion, celebrity and socialite gatherings in London.

London Fashion Week saw a flurry of celebrities gracing various events, with Lady Victoria Hervey and Nadiya Bychkova leading the charge at the Barrus X Art De Huille show. The Royal Horseguards Hotel hosted the event, drawing attention to the elegance and style of the attendees. Lady Victoria captivated onlookers in a shimmering silver floor-length gown adorned with beaded embellishments, complemented by a mint-green satin coat wrap that accentuated her figure.

She also participated in the show, captivating the audience on the catwalk. Nadiya, a professional dancer, exuded grace in a purple halterneck gown that showcased her midriff, featuring daring cutouts and a sheer design. The event showcased a blend of fashion and celebrity, with the likes of Juliet Mayhew, Angel Swift, Ty Isherwood, Danielle Mason, Nicola McLean, Lady Amelia Windsor, and Matt Goss also in attendance, each adding their unique flair to the evening.\Adding to the fashion extravaganza, Lottie Tomlinson, sister of singer Louis Tomlinson, made a striking appearance at the Di Petsa show, showcasing her incredible figure. She wore a stunning white satin slip dress that featured daring cut-out lattice panels, a structured neckline, and high thigh slits. Her impeccable makeup and oversized earrings completed the look, adding to her overall impact. Beyond the catwalks, the star-studded Chiltern Firehouse hosted a major event, marking its reopening after a fire. Kate Moss and Madonna were among the A-listers celebrating the occasion. Kate Moss donned a little black dress paired with sheer tights, heels, and a stylish black hat. Madonna sported a blue striped shirt, dark denim jeans, and a matching jacket. The evening saw them enjoying a night of dancing and revelry, accompanied by other notable figures like Jordan Barrett, Mert Alas, James Yates, and Honey Dijon. The event was hosted by photographer Mert Alas and luxury spirits brand Seventy One Gin, making it a glamorous affair.\The fashion week's events provided a vibrant showcase of style and celebrity presence, reflecting the ever-evolving world of fashion. The array of attendees, from models and socialites to dancers and musicians, illustrated the diverse nature of the industry. The London Fashion Week demonstrates the convergence of style, art, and entertainment. The events, spanning from catwalk shows to exclusive parties, celebrated creativity and self-expression. The diverse range of outfits and appearances demonstrated individual style and fashion trends, creating a vibrant spectacle for attendees and onlookers alike. From the elegant gowns and daring dresses to the overall ambiance, the events showcased the fashion world's ability to captivate and inspire. It underscored London's status as a global hub for fashion and entertainment, continuing to draw attention and generating excitement from fashion enthusiasts and media outlets alike





