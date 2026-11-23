Three masked men stole £1m in cryptocurrency from Andrew Oliver's Sloane Square home. Richard Hennesey pleaded guilty to the violent robbery that left the businessman injured and bound.

Three masked robbers stormed into a fourth-floor luxury flat in Sloane Square, London, binding wealthy businessman Andrew Oliver with a hairdryer cord during a violent £1 million cryptocurrency raid. The incident, which occurred at Oliver's residence, involved three balaclava-clad intruders who overpowered the victim after disguising their entry as a flower delivery. The gang successfully drained US$1.3 million from Oliver's Coinbase account by forcing him to scan his face and input security codes under threat of serious harm. Richard Hennesey, 28, of Chiswick, west London, has now pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and false imprisonment related to this coordinated attack. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1, while two other members of the gang remain at large. The Southwark Crown Court heard details of the harrowing ordeal, where Oliver was punched, dragged, and threatened with a blade during the crime.

The Mechanics of the Crypto Heist

The robbery began when a man carrying a bunch of flowers knocked on Oliver's door, claiming to be a delivery person. Upon Oliver's hesitation, two other males appeared from an unknown location and immediately charged at him. Oliver managed to push one of the attackers in the face but was quickly overpowered by the trio. They dragged him into the hallway, where one assailant punched him in the right eye while others held him down by placing their feet on his back. The men placed a radiator cover on his back and threatened to sit on him, escalating the physical intimidation. After Oliver resisted, they dragged him into the bathroom, leaving him face down on the floor to continue their demands.

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To access Oliver's digital assets, the robbers forced him to input Google Authenticator codes and scan his face on seven separate occasions. The attackers successfully executed three transfers totaling 284.2428 PAXG, which was equivalent to US$1.3 million at the time. The funds were moved to a destination address ending in 'b50b2', effectively emptying the high-value account. The precision of the digital theft required Oliver's biometric cooperation, highlighting the vulnerability of cryptocurrency holdings to physical coercion. The gang completed the digital transfer before moving to secure the victim for the duration of their stay in the property.

Arrests and Legal Proceedings

Richard Hennesey has admitted to his involvement in the robbery and false imprisonment, marking the first legal resolution in the case. Prosecutor Arabella MacDonald detailed how Mr. Oliver was beaten, threatened with weapons, and restrained by three strangers in his own home. The court heard that one of the robbers held a blade to Oliver's left cheek, warning him, 'Bro, you're being stupid, and I don't want to have to hurt you.' This threat was accompanied by the insertion of a sock into Oliver's mouth to silence him. Hennesey is expected to receive a significant sentence when he appears for sentencing on December 1, reflecting the severity of the violent entry and the financial loss inflicted.

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Evidence presented at Southwark Crown Court included CCTV footage showing the getaway vehicle, a Ford Mondeo with false number plates. The footage captured a man filling the vehicle with fuel and picking up Hennesey and another robber, both wearing balaclavas and high-visibility jackets. Additional surveillance showed a second robber purchasing flowers from a nearby shop, confirming the premeditated nature of the deception. Police later recovered a knife and a hammer with a spike on the end from the bathroom sink, physical evidence left behind during the hasty exit. These items underscore the lethal potential of the situation and the violent intent of the perpetrators.

Impact on Victim and Future Implications

Andrew Oliver described the traumatic experience as a stark reminder of vulnerability, noting that he was essentially a visitor in his own London apartment, splitting his time with Copenhagen. He stated that his primary concern was the loss of the cryptocurrency, as the physical injuries, while severe, were secondary to the digital theft. Oliver reported the crime to police approximately half an hour after the men left, expressing frustration over his inability to recover the funds. The robbers explicitly instructed him to wait ten minutes before contacting authorities, adding a psychological layer of control to the physical violation. Oliver believes four men may have been involved, though he confirmed the presence of three during the assault.

The case highlights the growing intersection of traditional street crime and sophisticated financial technology theft. As cryptocurrency holdings become more prevalent among wealthy individuals, criminals are increasingly targeting digital wallets through physical intrusion rather than remote hacking. The requirement for biometric authentication, such as facial scans, creates a critical choke point that gangs can exploit through coercion. The recovery of the funds remains unlikely given the speed of blockchain transactions, leaving Oliver with significant financial damage. The ongoing manhunt for the two unidentified accomplices continues as authorities analyze the forensic evidence collected from the Sloane Square property.

The incident has raised serious questions about home security for high-profile individuals storing digital assets. Oliver's experience demonstrates that even fortified residences are not immune to organized crime when victims are caught off guard. The use of a simple disguise, such as a flower delivery, allowed the gang to bypass initial suspicion and gain entry. This method of operation suggests a level of planning and intelligence gathering that is characteristic of professional criminal networks. As the legal process moves toward sentencing, the case serves as a cautionary tale for the cryptocurrency community regarding the physical security of digital wealth.