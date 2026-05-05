London Greens Pledge Meat and Dairy Ad Ban, Pro-Palestine Support, and Services for Undocumented Migrants

The Green Party in Hackney, London, is campaigning on a platform that includes banning meat and dairy advertising, supporting pro-Palestine protests, detwinning from Haifa, and providing council services to undocumented migrants. Polls suggest a potential Green victory in the local elections.

The Green Party in London, specifically in Hackney , is presenting a bold and potentially transformative platform as they vie for control in this week's local elections .

Their manifesto, titled 'Hope for Hackney', outlines a series of radical policies that, if implemented, would significantly alter the borough's approach to advertising, international relations, social justice, and support for vulnerable populations. The party is currently polling strongly, with a recent survey by More in Common indicating a three-percentage-point lead over the incumbent Labour party, raising the possibility of a historic Green victory – the first time the party has held the highest vote share in a London borough.

Beyond Hackney, the Greens are also within striking distance in Islington, Lambeth, and Lewisham, signaling a potential wave of Green gains across the capital. The core of their platform revolves around ethical considerations, extending beyond traditional environmental concerns to encompass social and political issues. A key proposal is a ban on advertising for meat and dairy products on council-owned sites, building upon an existing policy that prohibits 'high-carbon' advertising.

This move is framed as a continuation of their commitment to sustainability and ethical consumption, and they intend to lobby the national government for broader powers to regulate advertising content. The manifesto also addresses the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, advocating for 'de-twinning' from the Israeli city of Haifa, a move prompted by community calls and a belief that Haifa does not align with Hackney's values due to the ongoing occupation and alleged apartheid conditions faced by Palestinians.

This stance reflects a strong pro-Palestinian position and a willingness to take a firm stand on international issues. Furthermore, the Green Party pledges to overhaul the council's investment strategy, divesting from companies involved in activities deemed harmful, such as genocide, war, environmental destruction, and social degradation. This includes barring investments in fossil fuels, gambling, and tobacco, prioritizing ethical and sustainable investment options.

The party also expresses strong support for the pro-Palestinian movement, condemning the 'misuse and abuse of powers' and 'disproportionate use of force' against protestors. They commit to facilitating peaceful protests on council land, including in front of Hackney Town Hall, and defending the rights of protestors.

The manifesto also champions inclusivity and equality, particularly for transgender residents, promising to ensure access to all areas of public life and advocating for gender-neutral facilities and revisions to national guidelines to allow for trans inclusion in single-sex services. The Green Party's approach to migration is equally progressive, criticizing Labour's policies as harmful to migrants and their families.

They propose expanding access to council services for migrants, regardless of immigration status, and ensuring that information shared with the council will not be passed on to immigration enforcement agencies. This commitment to supporting migrants is presented as a response to what they perceive as inflammatory rhetoric from the government and the rise of far-right extremism. The overall tone of the manifesto is one of radical change, promising a Hackney that is more ethical, sustainable, inclusive, and socially just.

The potential implementation of these policies within days, should the Greens win, would represent a significant shift in the borough's political landscape and could serve as a model for other local authorities across the country. The proposals are ambitious and likely to generate considerable debate, but they clearly articulate a vision for a Hackney that prioritizes social and environmental responsibility above all else.

The party's success hinges on its ability to convince voters that these policies are not only desirable but also feasible and will ultimately benefit the entire community. The election outcome will be closely watched as a barometer of public sentiment towards Green policies and their potential for mainstream political success





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Green Party Hackney Local Elections Meat And Dairy Ban Palestine Migration Divestment Advertising Israel Haifa Trans Rights

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