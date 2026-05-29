London Libraries and Youth Centers Open as Cool Spaces Amid Heatwave

A 'cool map' is helping people find places in London where they can take shelter from the sun, cool down in air-conditioned spaces, use the toilet and refill their water bottles. Mapped venues range from the O2 and the Royal Opera House to the Imperial War Museum, churches, community centres and libraries.

Balham Library is among the libraries across London taking part in the scheme A ' cool map ' is helping people to find places in London where they can take shelter from the sun , cool down in air-conditioned spaces , use the toilet and refill their water bottles .

Mapped venues range from the O2 and the Royal Opera House to the Imperial War Museum, churches, community centres and libraries. As well as showing where Londoners and visitors can take a breather from the hot weather, the Cool Spaces map details places with shade provided by tree canopies and which have free drinking water fountains. The Greater London Authority (GLA) said the information on its map was valid from Monday 1 June until Wednesday 30 September.

One student studying for her A-levels said: 'It's a lot easier, because it's cooler than it is at home.

'The Billy Youth Engagement project in Canada Water is another venue throwing its doors open to people who want to cool down, and people there said they liked going there as the heatwave means 'it's too hot in houses'. DJ Olivier, who is a director of the youth centre, said: 'We need more of them.

'It's too hot in houses so the young people prefer to come here; they come here for activities, they play games and they come to the park. ' Angel said she liked going there to try different activities and 'because of the air-conditioning, it's really hot outside and I can revise.

' The GLA warned the Cool Spaces 'are not designed to support vulnerable individuals on hot days' , nor a medical care substitute if someone is unwell because of overheating





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Heatwave Public Spaces London Libraries Cool Map Heatwave Public Spaces Shelter From The Sun Cool Down Air-Conditioned Spaces Toilet Refill Their Water Bottles Tree Canopies Free Drinking Water Fountains Greater London Authority (GLA) Billy Youth Engagement Project DJ Olivier Youth Centre Cool Spaces Not Designed To Support Vulnerable Individuals Not A Medical Care Substitute If Someone Is Un

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