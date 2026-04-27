London Mayor Criticized for Inaction on Child Protection During Naked Bike Ride

A sexual abuse charity accuses London Mayor Sadiq Khan of failing to protect children from exposure to nudity during the annual World Naked Bike Ride, sparking a debate over public decency laws and safeguarding measures.

A sexual abuse charity has accused London 's mayor of failing to protect children from exposure to naked cyclists during the city's annual World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR).

Emma Jane Taylor, founder of Project 90-10, argues that Mayor Sadiq Khan could do much more to ensure children are shielded from adult nudity during the event, which sees hundreds of participants cycle through the capital without clothing. The protest, which has taken place since 2004, is intended to promote body positivity and protest against car culture and oil dependency.

However, critics claim the lack of participant registration, route marshalling, and safeguarding measures creates a legal grey area, as similar behavior outside the event would typically result in arrest for indecent exposure under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Taylor has launched a petition urging the government to review the event's legal and safeguarding framework, arguing that the mayor has not done enough to protect families and children.

She emphasizes that her campaign is not against free expression but calls for consistent laws and safeguarding standards across all public events. The WNBR organizers defend the ride, stating it is a peaceful protest aimed at celebrating body acceptance and challenging societal pressures around body image. They clarify that children are expected to be dressed and supervised if participating, and the event is not targeted at minors.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office deferred to the Metropolitan Police, stating that operational decisions are their responsibility. The debate highlights tensions between public protests, legal boundaries, and child protection concerns in the UK





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