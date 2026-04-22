Investigation reveals a London-based media company had a Hezbollah propagandist on its board, raising concerns about Iranian influence operations in the UK.

A London-based media company, the Arabic Islamic Broadcasting Union Ltd (AIBU), is under scrutiny following revelations that a Hezbollah propagandist, Nasser Akhdar, served as a director.

Records show Akhdar was initially listed as a director of AIBU on Companies House, but his involvement was later obscured through updated filings. Akhdar is a senior spokesperson for Hezbollah, a UK-proscribed terror group backed by Iran, and has also been identified as a media strategist for Yemen's Houthis, another Iranian proxy.

He also holds a position as Under-Secretary General of the Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU), sanctioned by the US in 2020 for ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Security experts, including Roger Macmillan, former director of security at Iran International, believe Akhdar is a key figure in Iran's communications network, actively promoting propaganda within the UK. The AIBU's precise function remains unclear, but concerns exist that it may operate as a front for Iranian influence operations.

Alongside Akhdar, Yaser Alsayegh was also a director of AIBU since its establishment in 2017. Alsayegh previously had his Bahraini citizenship revoked due to security concerns and is now a British citizen. He was also linked to LuaLuaTV, a Bahraini opposition channel accused of being a propaganda outlet for the IRGC, which has broadcast content glorifying Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. Lord Walney, the former Government's extremism tsar, previously advocated for a ban on LuaLuaTV in Britain.

Alsayegh is also associated with the unregistered charity, Al-Mueen Foundation, which received a 'generous donation' reportedly used to support the families of Hamas militants involved in the October 7 attacks. Alsayegh claims his Telegram account, where these messages appeared, was hacked and that the posts contained inaccuracies. The timing of Akhdar's removal from the AIBU's director list is also suspicious.

He was appointed in February 2018 but retroactively removed in April 2026, with the company claiming he left on the same day he joined. Alsayegh signed off on the company accounts during this period. The revelations raise concerns about Iran's ongoing efforts to exert influence in the UK through media outlets and seemingly innocuous organizations.

Jonathan W. Hackett, a retired US marine special operations specialist, suggests the AIBU exemplifies Iran's strategy of creating shell companies to distance itself from potentially damaging activities. These companies are used for recruitment, building community ties, and developing influence networks, often without the knowledge of those involved.

This latest discovery follows a recent report highlighting the use of UK-based charities as 'soft power' hubs for Iran, indicating a broader and more coordinated effort to undermine Western interests and promote the Iranian regime's agenda. The situation underscores the need for increased vigilance and scrutiny of organizations with potential links to foreign governments seeking to interfere in domestic affairs.

The potential for these networks to be exploited for malicious purposes, including recruitment for attacks and the spread of disinformation, is a significant national security concern. The lack of transparency surrounding the AIBU's operations and the questionable timing of Akhdar's removal further fuel these concerns, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the company's activities and its connections to the Iranian regime





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