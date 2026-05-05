London Mega-Poll Signals Labour Under Siege as Greens and Reform Surge

A new poll reveals Labour's support has collapsed in London, with significant gains for the Green Party and Reform UK, potentially reshaping the city's political landscape.

A comprehensive new poll of London voters paints a concerning picture for the Labour Party, revealing a significant erosion of support and a surge in popularity for both the Green Party and Reform UK.

The 'MRP' poll, conducted by More in Common and surveying 2,646 adults over three weeks, indicates a 15-point drop in support for Labour since the general election, contrasted by a 10-point increase for the Green Party. While Labour maintains a lead in the capital, their support has dwindled to 28%, placing them within striking distance of the Green Party, who now command 20% of the vote.

This shift in voter preference positions the Green Party for potential historic gains, including the possibility of winning the highest vote share in a London borough for the first time. The poll reveals the Green Party is currently the most popular party in Hackney, leading by three percentage points, and is closely trailing Labour in Islington, Lambeth, and Lewisham, within a margin of just two points.

Projections suggest the Green Party could secure second place in 16 boroughs and come within five points of Labour in an additional five, indicating a substantial expansion of their influence across the city. Keir Starmer’s recent campaign efforts appear to have failed to sway crucial swing voters, further compounding Labour’s challenges. Beyond the Green Party’s gains in inner London, Reform UK is experiencing a significant surge in support in outer London boroughs.

The poll projects Reform UK to lead the vote in Havering by a substantial nine-point margin. In Bexley, a traditionally Conservative area previously represented by Ted Heath, Reform UK is now locked in a tight race with the Conservatives. Nigel Farage’s party is also poised to inflict further damage on the Conservative Party in Bromley, securing 21.3% of the vote. Their support extends to Barking and Dagenham, where they have reached 24%, despite Labour’s complete dominance in the 2022 elections.

While Labour faces the most significant potential losses, the Conservatives are also bracing for a difficult night. Kemi Badenoch’s party is projected to be reduced to a handful of strongholds in outer London, maintaining a lead in only five boroughs: Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon, and Kensington and Chelsea. The Green Party’s anticipated 20% vote share, nearing Labour’s total, could see them leading in up to four boroughs.

Nigel Farage’s focused campaigning in suburban areas like Bexley and Bromley is demonstrably attracting voters away from the Conservatives. Conversely, Labour’s hopes for gains in Westminster and Wandsworth appear to be fading, as they still trail by 11 and 7 points respectively. The Liberal Democrats, despite limited progress since the last local elections, are expected to maintain their dominance in affluent southwest London boroughs such as Richmond, Kingston, and Sutton.

Luke Tryl, UK Director at More in Common, emphasized the broader implications of these findings, stating that the 2026 elections are likely to demonstrate that London is not immune to the national trend of electoral fragmentation. He highlighted the potential for significant Green Party gains in former Labour strongholds, potentially leading to the party controlling or becoming the largest party in a wide range of inner London boroughs.

Simultaneously, Reform UK is poised to make inroads in outer London boroughs traditionally held by the Conservatives, such as Bexley. Tryl suggests that the combined impact of gains by Independents and these two parties could result in a dramatically altered electoral map of London on May 8th, unrecognizable from previous patterns.

A Labour source responded to the poll’s findings by criticizing the Green Party, warning that their policies would lead to ‘councils of chaos’ across the capital and asserting that Zack Polanski’s plans are unsuitable for both London and the country. The source affirmed Labour’s commitment to fighting for every vote, emphasizing that the only poll that truly matters is the one on Thursday, May 7th.

The poll underscores a volatile political landscape in London, with traditional party loyalties weakening and new forces emerging as significant contenders





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