London Park Locked Down Over Suspected Radioactive Drone Threat to Israeli Embassy

Kensington Gardens in London has been closed to the public as police investigate a potential security threat after an Iran-linked militant group released a video claiming to have launched drones carrying radioactive and carcinogenic materials towards the Israeli embassy. Specialist police units, including those equipped for hazardous materials, are on site assessing discarded items while the authenticity of the video and any link to the items are being probed. The embassy has confirmed it was not attacked and its staff are safe.

A significant security operation is underway in London following the emergence of an alarming video released by an Iran-linked militant group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia. The group claims to have dispatched drones loaded with radioactive and cancer-causing materials, targeting the Israeli embassy. In response, the Metropolitan Police have cordoned off public access to Kensington Gardens, a large park adjacent to the embassy.

Officers clad in protective hazmat suits and gas masks are meticulously examining a number of discarded items discovered within the park. The Met Police have confirmed that the Israeli embassy has not been directly attacked and that all embassy personnel are safe. However, a thorough investigation is being conducted to ascertain the authenticity of the video and to determine if there is any connection between the claims and the items found in Kensington Gardens. The video, disseminated online by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, depicts two individuals in white hazmat-style suits handling drones prominently displaying the group's emblem. Footage, seemingly recorded in a local park, then shows one of the drones ascending into the evening sky. This incident follows a pattern of claims by the group, which has taken responsibility for various acts since the onset of the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. These past claims include an arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity, as well as alleged attempted arson attacks on a synagogue in Finchley and an Iranian television station in Wembley that is critical of the current Iranian regime. In their latest communication, the group stated that they have advanced to 'the second phase of operations,' suggesting an escalation of their activities. The closure of Kensington Gardens commenced early Friday morning, with prominent signage informing the public of the park's inaccessibility and warning of hazardous conditions. The police presence at the scene is substantial, involving not only officers in specialized protective gear but also a dedicated van from the Metropolitan Police's chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) team. The London Fire Brigade's fire investigation unit and the London Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team are also present, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. Furthermore, divers from the Metropolitan Police's underwater and confined space search team were observed near the park's bandstand, indicating a comprehensive search effort. The Israeli embassy has acknowledged the security incident, stating they are in close contact with local authorities and reiterating the safety of their staff and the building itself. The police are urging the public to avoid the area while their investigation continues, emphasizing that while there is no immediate public safety risk, their work needs to be conducted without interference. The presence of these specialized units and the cordons erected signify a precautionary measure taken in response to a potentially grave threat





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Terrorism Drone Threat Israeli Embassy Radioactive Materials London Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man arrested climbing into Israeli embassy had arrived on a small boat twice, court hearsAbdullah Albadri denies charges preparing terrorist acts and being in possession of two knives.

Read more »

US Military 'Locked and Loaded' for Iran Strike Amidst Diplomatic AmbiguityDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth states the US military is fully prepared to strike Iran if diplomatic efforts fail, directly contradicting President Trump's claims of pursuing a deal and suggesting the Strait of Hormuz is permanently open. The comments underscore escalating tensions and the ongoing naval blockade of a critical global energy route.

Read more »

US Military 'Locked and Loaded' for Iran Strike Amid Diplomatic Push, Says Defense SecretaryDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth declares the US military is prepared to strike Iran if diplomatic efforts fail, contradicting President Trump's optimistic outlook on securing a deal with the Islamic Republic. Hegseth emphasizes US military readiness and criticizes European allies for their perceived lack of contribution to regional security.

Read more »

Kensington Gardens closed as Met Police probe 'discarded items' in London parkThe well-loved green space, situated next to Kensington Palace and Hyde Park, is currently closed to visitors

Read more »

Kensington Gardens Closed Amid Drone Terror Threat Claims Targeting Israeli EmbassyLondon's Kensington Gardens are closed as police investigate a potential terror threat. An Islamist group claims to have launched drones carrying radioactive materials towards the Israeli embassy, prompting a large-scale security response including CBRN teams. The embassy confirms no attack occurred, but authorities are assessing discarded items and the video's authenticity.

Read more »

London Police Investigate Items Near Israeli Embassy Amid Iran-Linked Group ThreatThe Metropolitan Police are investigating discarded items found near the Israeli embassy in London, following a video from an Iran-linked Islamist group threatening an attack. The group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, also claimed responsibility for recent arson attacks in North London. The embassy assures no attack occurred and staff are safe.

Read more »