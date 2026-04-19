London Park Reopens After Anti-Israel Drone Threat: No Hazardous Materials Found

Kensington Gardens has reopened after a police investigation into a video released by an Islamist group claiming to have sent radioactive-laden drones towards the Israeli embassy. While authorities took the threat seriously, a thorough search confirmed no harmful substances were present, and the embassy was not attacked. Investigations into the video and its origins are ongoing.

Kensington Gardens , a prominent London park, has resumed public access following an intensive police operation initiated by a concerning video circulated online. The footage, purportedly released by an Islamist group identified as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI), alleged the deployment of drones carrying radioactive and cancer-causing materials aimed at the Israeli embassy.

The Metropolitan Police were alerted to the video and promptly took action, temporarily blocking public entry to Kensington Gardens to ensure safety. Specialist officers, equipped with protective gear and gas masks as a precautionary measure, were dispatched to the scene to meticulously examine a number of discarded items. The primary objective was to assess any potential risks to the public posed by these items. Following a comprehensive investigation, the police have confirmed that no harmful or hazardous substances were discovered, and consequently, there is no discernible risk to the wider community. The extensive search operations have concluded, allowing Kensington Gardens to reopen its gates to visitors. The incident gained traction after the Iran-linked group HAYI published the video, asserting that two drones laden with radioactive and dangerous carcinogenic material had been directed towards the nearby Israeli embassy. Despite security sources describing the video as extremely amateurish, authorities opted to treat the claims with utmost seriousness, considering the possibility that the group might be acting as a proxy for pro-Iranian regime elements. The video showcased individuals dressed in white hazmat-style suits handling drones bearing the group's emblem. Additional footage appeared to be filmed in a local park, depicting a drone ascending into the evening sky. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the Israeli embassy had not been targeted, but at the time of the initial alert, they were actively investigating the video's veracity and its potential connection to the items found in the park. Images circulated widely showed officers in protective suits within Kensington Gardens shortly before 9 am on Friday, during the period access was restricted. Forensic police officers were also observed arriving at the park. The reopening of Kensington Gardens signifies that no immediate risk to the public was identified. The group HAYI has a documented history of claiming responsibility for various incidents since the onset of heightened tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Their past claims include an arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity and attempted arson attacks on a synagogue in Finchley and an Iranian television station critical of the current regime in Wembley. The group's latest video explicitly stated they had entered the 'second phase of operations.' During the park's closure, signs explicitly warning of hazardous conditions were posted, advising the public to stay away. The force, having concluded its assessment and finding no hazardous or harmful substances, has now fully reopened Kensington Gardens. Commander Helen Flanagan of Counter Terrorism Policing London acknowledged the concern the incident and subsequent police activity may have caused. She expressed gratitude for the public's understanding during the investigation and reiterated that while the discovered items were deemed non-hazardous, investigations into their potential link to the online video are ongoing by Counter Terrorism Policing London. Commander Flanagan also assured that close collaboration with the Israeli Embassy and its security team continues to ensure the site's safety and security, emphasizing that the embassy was not attacked. In light of the incident, the police are urging the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities or items that appear out of place. This can be done by calling the police on 0800 789 321, reporting incidents online, or in case of an emergency, by dialing 999. The presence of specialized units, including the Metropolitan Police's chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) team, the London Fire Brigade's fire investigation unit, and the London Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team, underscored the seriousness with which the authorities approached the potential threat. Divers from the Metropolitan Police's underwater and confined space search team were also deployed near the park's bandstand, indicating a thorough and wide-ranging search operation





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