Kensington Gardens has reopened after a police investigation into a video posted by an Islamist group claiming to have sent radioactive drones towards the Israeli embassy. No hazardous substances were found, and the public is safe.

Kensington Gardens in London has reopened its gates to the public after a thorough police investigation into a purported threat involving drones carrying hazardous materials. The Metropolitan Police were alerted to an online video posted by an Islamist group, identified as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI), which claimed to have dispatched two drones loaded with radioactive and carcinogenic substances towards the Israeli embassy.

In response to the credible, though potentially amateurish, claims, authorities cordoned off the popular park, deploying specialist officers in protective gear, including gas masks, as a precautionary measure. These officers meticulously assessed a number of discarded items found within the park to determine any potential risk to the public. Following the extensive assessment, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that no harmful or hazardous substances were detected, and crucially, there was no threat to public safety. The operation has since concluded, and Kensington Gardens is once again accessible. The group, believed to have links to Iran, released a video depicting individuals in hazmat-style suits handling drones branded with their logo. The footage, which appeared to be filmed in a park setting, showed a drone ascending into the evening sky. While security experts described the video as basic, law enforcement took the allegations seriously, considering the possibility of a proxy operation commissioned by pro-Iranian regime entities. The police statement confirmed that the Israeli embassy had not been attacked but emphasized their commitment to investigating the authenticity of the video and any potential connection to the items discovered in Kensington Gardens. Officers in protective suits were visible in the park on Friday morning, and access remained restricted during the assessment period. The presence of specialized units, including the Metropolitan Police's chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) team, the London Fire Brigade's fire investigation unit, and the London Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team, underscored the seriousness with which the potential threat was treated. Divers from the Metropolitan Police's underwater and confined space search team were also deployed near the bandstand. This incident follows a pattern of actions claimed by HAYI since the escalation of tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, including an arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity and alleged attempted arson attacks on a synagogue and an Iranian TV station critical of the regime. The group stated in its latest video that it has commenced the second phase of its operations. Informative signs indicating hazardous conditions were posted at the park's entrances during its closure. Commander Helen Flanagan of Counter Terrorism Policing London acknowledged the concern the incident may have caused and expressed gratitude for public understanding. She reiterated that while the found items were assessed as non-hazardous, investigations into their potential link to the online video are ongoing. The police are working closely with the Israeli embassy and its security team to ensure continued safety and security. The Metropolitan Police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or items by calling 0800 789 321, reporting online, or dialling 999 in emergencies. The swift response and thorough investigation by the police have successfully allayed public fears, emphasizing the force's commitment to maintaining public safety against potential threats. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges posed by extremist groups utilizing online platforms to spread propaganda and incite fear. The official statement from Commander Flanagan underscores the dual approach of immediate public safety measures coupled with ongoing intelligence gathering and analysis to address such threats comprehensively. The prompt reopening of Kensington Gardens signifies the successful resolution of the immediate concern, allowing Londoners to resume enjoying their public spaces without undue alarm. The cooperation between various emergency services and counter-terrorism units demonstrates a robust and integrated response mechanism designed to handle complex security situations effectively. The case serves as a reminder of the need for constant vigilance and the importance of reporting suspicious behavior to the authorities, contributing to a collective effort in safeguarding the community





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Kensington Gardens Terror Threat Radioactive Drones Israeli Embassy Metropolitan Police

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