London Phone Shop Robbery Gang Jailed for 150000 in Violent Crime Spree

Sammie Govera and accomplices sentenced for violent robberies targeting O2 and Three stores across London in May and June 2025. Read the full details.

A criminal gang responsible for a series of violent robberies targeting mobile phone retailers across London has been sentenced to prison terms after stealing devices worth an estimated £150,000. The trio of men, which included a semi-professional footballer and a teenage boy, appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Friday to receive their sentences following convictions for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Coordinated Attacks On O2 And Three Stores

The coordinated crime spree involved attacks on six specific O2 and Three stores located throughout the capital between May 28 and June 9, 2025. During these incidents, the perpetrators wore dark clothing, balaclavas, and gloves to conceal their identities while threatening staff and forcing access to secure areas. One of the most significant individual raids occurred at the Three store in Woolwich, where a masked robber forced his way into the back office and stole phones valued at £30,000. Other targeted locations included stores in Lewisham, Wood Green, Haringey, Sutton, and Colliers Wood.

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Leadership Role Of Sammie Govera Revealed

Sammie Govera, aged 32, played a leading role in organizing the conspiracy despite not being the primary planner. He used a Snapchat group named '8.30am' to recruit teenagers and issue commands to the gang members. Govera was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison by Judge Antony Dunne, who described the offenses as carefully planned robberies by an organized and professional group. Prosecutors noted that the primary organizer, identified only by the Snapchat username 'Loco', arranged the logistics of the crimes.

Violent Tactics Used Against Retail Staff

The court heard disturbing details of the violence inflicted on employees and customers during the robberies. During a robbery of a Three store in Lewisham on May 28, one gang member was abusive and stated they should have brought shanks, while another punched the arm of a customer who attempted to intervene. On June 7, during a robbery of an O2 store in Colliers Wood, a gang member shouted at a female staff member and punched her in the chest to force her to reopen a stockroom door. The prosecution argued these actions left staff members traumatized.

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Metropolitan Police Surveillance And Arrest

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad conducted a covert surveillance operation that led to the gang's downfall. Body-worn footage showed officers swooping on the group as they attempted to rob an O2 shop in Sutton on June 9. During this attempted incident, a gang member threatened an employee by saying he would hit them if a door was not opened. The operation resulted in the arrest of the core members, allowing investigators to piece together the full extent of the £128,000 to £150,000 worth of stolen devices.

Sentencing Of Young Offenders And Accomplices

Kevlin Duarte, aged 20, was sentenced to 22 months' detention in a young offenders' institution for his part in the conspiracy. Louis Pandanzyla, aged 19, received an 18-month community order including 150 hours of unpaid work, having committed the offenses at age 17. A 17-year-old boy received a one-year youth rehabilitation order, with the court noting he had been exploited by older men and faced significant personal hardships. Meanwhile, getaway driver Saleem Ramzan, aged 50, could not be sentenced as he died on February 27 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.