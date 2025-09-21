London Property Market Reels Under Pressure: Price Drops and Uncertainty Loom

The London property market is experiencing a significant downturn, marked by stagnant price growth, falling prices, and extended selling times. Several factors are contributing to this challenging environment, including budget speculation, the abolition of the non-dom tax regime, and increasing unaffordability. The market faces significant challenges, especially at the high end, with prime central London experiencing considerable price drops. The uncertainty around the upcoming budget, alongside existing economic pressures, is further exacerbating the situation.

A palpable chill has gripped the London property market, extending from the opulent Georgian squares of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods to the more modest blocks of flats on the outskirts. Official figures reveal a stagnation in house price growth, registering a mere 0.7% increase over the past year, making it the worst-performing area in the country. This sluggish performance has precipitated a downturn, with prices plummeting in numerous parts of the capital.

Desperate sellers are slashing their asking prices in an attempt to attract buyers, but many properties remain unsold, and the time it takes to sell a property is steadily increasing. The market's current state raises critical questions about the underlying causes of this downturn and the potential remedies needed to revive it. This situation has prompted reflection on the dynamics of the London property market and the economic forces shaping its future. One of the key elements contributing to this market stagnation is the speculation surrounding the upcoming budget proposed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Reports of potential tax changes have cast a shadow over the market, leading to uncertainty among both buyers and sellers. Reeves is reportedly considering abolishing stamp duty and replacing it with an annual property tax on homes valued above £500,000. This potential change has caused many potential buyers to adopt a wait-and-see approach, as they contemplate the impact of the new tax on their purchasing decisions. Additionally, the potential removal of valuable capital gains tax relief on pricier properties has created further unease. This, along with existing economic challenges, has significantly impacted the market.\The uncertainty surrounding the budget is only exacerbating pre-existing problems. Even before the budget speculation, the London property market was already facing headwinds. The abolition of the non-dom tax regime, for instance, has prompted numerous wealthy residents to relocate to tax-favorable jurisdictions, such as Dubai. This exodus has led to a noticeable reduction in the pool of potential buyers, thus decreasing demand in the market. Furthermore, the increasing unaffordability of property in the capital has significantly diminished the number of prospective buyers. These factors, coupled with higher mortgage rates since 2022, have created affordability challenges that have further strained the market. The reliance of the inner London market on international buyers has also made it more susceptible to fluctuations in global economic conditions and investor confidence. The combination of these multiple pressures has resulted in a market struggling to maintain its stability.\At the high end of the market, above £5 million, the situation is particularly challenging. There's an unprecedented oversupply of properties in exclusive areas like Mayfair, Belgravia, Kensington, and Knightsbridge. These factors have contributed to significant price drops in prime central London. Prices in these areas are currently 22% lower than their peak in 2014, and transaction levels are down 10% year-on-year. The average time on the market from launch to exchange is the longest on record, emphasizing the slow pace of sales. This has resulted in a decrease in prices and a rise in the time it takes to sell a property. The implications of these changes are significant, with the average price of a flat in prime central London now the lowest since 2013. The inheritance tax on global assets, according to some, served as a final blow for the wealthy.





