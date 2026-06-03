London's Historic Royal Exchange Retail Space Put Up for Sale by Ardent Companies

The luxury retail and dining space within London's historic Royal Exchange, owned by Ardent Companies, has been put up for sale four years after its acquisition. The 51,000 sq ft area, home to brands like Hermès and Tiffany & Co, is nearly fully let and saw a 12% rise in visitors last year. The sale of the only luxury mall in the City of London follows a £50 million purchase in 2022.

The retail section of London 's historic Royal Exchange , a landmark building, has been placed on the market for sale. This comes just four years after its last ownership change.

The current owner, the US-based Ardent Companies, has appointed agents to facilitate the sale of the approximately 51,000 square feet of premium retail and dining space. This area encompasses the lower ground, ground floor, mezzanine, and various terraces, all arranged around the building's famous covered courtyard. Ardent acquired this prime property, recognized as the sole dedicated luxury shopping destination within the City of London, from Oxford Properties in 2022 for a sum close to £50 million.

The tenant roster features an array of prestigious international brands such as Hermès, Tiffany & Co., Boodles, Montblanc, Omega, and Georg Jensen. The vendor has chosen not to publicly disclose the asking price for the sale. The Royal Exchange itself boasts a rich and turbulent history spanning over four and a half centuries.

Its origins trace back to 1565 when Sir Thomas Gresham, a prominent merchant and the son of a wealthy cloth trader, proposed to finance the construction of a bourse, or exchange, for the City of London. Motivated by personal tragedy-the death of his only son in a riding accident-Gresham sought to create a lasting legacy.

He laid the foundation stone in January 1566, and the building was formally opened by Queen Elizabeth I in 1571, who bestowed upon it the regal title of the 'Royal Exchange.

' The structure has faced destruction twice by catastrophic fires: first in the Great Fire of London in 1666 and again in a major blaze in 1838. The edifice standing today was completed and opened by Queen Victoria in 1844, preserving its iconic status. Beyond its commercial function, the Royal Exchange holds a unique ceremonial role in the life of the City.

It is the traditional venue for the proclamation of royal events, including the announcement of a monarch's death and the formal accession of a new sovereign, most recently for King Charles III in 2022. Its halls have also been instrumental in the development of global finance, having housed the Lloyds insurance market and the London International Financial Futures Exchange at various points. Under Ardent's stewardship, the retail and hospitality offering has been revitalized.

Visitor numbers rose by 12 percent in the last year, and the space is now 99 percent leased. Recent additions include Fortnum & Mason's new bar and restaurant and bar Engel, curated by acclaimed restaurateur Des Gunewardena, which opened a terrace at the building's front in spring 2023, enhancing the destination's appeal





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