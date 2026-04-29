London Stabbing: Outrage as Police Chief Confronted Amid Rising Antisemitism Fears

A double stabbing in Golders Green, north London, has triggered public fury and heightened anxieties within the Jewish community. The incident, declared an act of terrorism, has led to calls for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and sparked protests against rising antisemitism.

A double stabbing in Golders Green, north London , has sparked outrage and heightened fears within the Jewish community, leading to furious confrontations with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley .

The incident, which left two Jewish men – Nachman Moshe, 76, and Shloime Rand, 34 – hospitalised in stable condition, has been declared an act of terrorism. The 45-year-old suspect, previously known to police and the Prevent deradicalisation programme, attempted to attack officers before being subdued with a Taser and arrested. While Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (HAYI) claimed responsibility, authorities are treating the claim with skepticism and believe the attack was carried out by a lone wolf.

The scene was marked by intense public anger, with bystanders shouting 'resign' and 'shame on you' at Sir Mark Rowley, demanding accountability for the recent spate of antisemitic attacks. When directly asked if Jews were safe in London, the Met chief acknowledged he could not provide an absolute assurance, but affirmed his force was doing 'everything we can do to protect people'. He expressed understanding for the fear and anger felt by Jewish Londoners.

Witnesses, including volunteers from the Shomrim neighbourhood watch group, Ido Berman and Isaac Cohen, have been hailed as heroes for their courageous intervention, confronting the attacker before police arrived. Video footage shows the harrowing attack unfolding, with the suspect violently stabbing a man at a bus stop before being tackled by bystanders and officers. The incident has prompted a wave of condemnation and concern from across the political spectrum.

Labour MP for Golders Green, Sarah Sackman, faced similar abuse from onlookers, while protests erupted on Golders Green Road, targeting the Prime Minister and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Representatives from Reform UK, including deputy leader Richard Tice and mayoral candidate Laila Cunningham, addressed the demonstrators. King Charles, currently on a state visit to the United States, expressed his deep concern and gratitude to those who intervened, praising their selflessness.

Sir Mark Rowley highlighted a concerning rise in antisemitic hate crime, suggesting some individuals are being encouraged or paid by foreign organisations and hostile states to commit acts of violence. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on establishing the suspect’s nationality and background, while police continue to assess whether the attack is linked to previous incidents targeting the Jewish community





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