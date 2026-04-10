London Stansted and Spanish Airports Face Travel Chaos as Strikes Loom

Travelers face potential disruptions as airport workers at London Stansted and air traffic controllers in Spain prepare to strike, impacting flights and holiday plans starting April 17.

London Stansted Airport is bracing for potential travel chaos as over 100 airport workers, employed by ABM, prepare to strike from April 17 to April 20. The strike follows a resounding 97% vote in favor of industrial action by ABM staff, who are members of the Unite union.

The core of the dispute revolves around a rejected pay offer, which the union characterizes as inadequate, especially considering the rising cost of living and the fact that many workers earn less than the London Living Wage of £14.80. Unite claims the proposed pay increase would amount to just a negligible rise of one to three pence per hour. The striking workers include those responsible for assisting passengers with disabilities, potentially causing significant disruptions to travelers. The union argues that the company, ABM, is prioritizing profits over the well-being of its employees. Sharon Graham, Unite's general secretary, condemned the offer, calling it 'one of the meanest so-called pay rises imaginable,' and stated that workers would have to work an entire week to earn enough to buy a tin of beans. Steve Edwards, a Unite regional officer, emphasized that any disruption is the sole responsibility of ABM. The company, in response, expressed disappointment, stating its commitment to ongoing negotiations with Unite and its efforts to minimize service disruptions. The company's spokesperson emphasized that the pay proposal is a staged increase over time. The company intends to continue delivering services throughout the strike period and have contingency plans in place to maintain safety and service continuity. Simultaneously, holidaymakers planning to travel to Spain face potential disruption as well, as air traffic controllers at 14 hubs across Spain and the Canary Islands are set to strike, also starting on April 17. The air traffic controller action, arranged by Union Sindical de Reguladores Aereos and Comisiones Obreras, is against SAERCO, a private firm operating numerous control towers. The unions cite poor working conditions, increased stress, and unfavorable shift pattern changes as the reasons for the strike. The unions have stated that these issues have reached a point where 'aeronautical safety cannot be sustained.' The strike is expected to continue indefinitely and is set to impact popular holiday destinations, including La Palma, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Madrid. Problems highlighted by the unions include a failure to provide adequate breaks and the cancellation of approved holidays. The combined impact of these strikes could result in significant travel delays and disruptions for passengers heading to and from these destinations. Travelers are advised to check the status of their flights and be prepared for potential delays or cancellations. This period of industrial action underscores the ongoing challenges faced by both airport staff and air traffic controllers, highlighting concerns around pay, working conditions, and the pressures of increased passenger volume. The situation serves as a reminder of the complex issues that can arise in the aviation industry, impacting the experience of millions of travelers





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