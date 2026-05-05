London Synagogue Hit by Suspected Arson Attack, Counter-Terrorism Police Investigate

A former synagogue in Tower Hamlets, London, was targeted in a suspected arson attack, leading to a counter-terrorism investigation amid a series of attacks on Jewish community sites.

A former synagogue in London was targeted in a suspected arson attack, prompting a counter-terrorism investigation as part of a series of similar incidents raising significant concerns within the Jewish community.

The London Fire Brigade alerted police at 5:16 am regarding a blaze at the former synagogue on Nelson Street in Tower Hamlets, east London. Initial assessments revealed minor damage to the building’s gates and lock, with no reported injuries. Preliminary CCTV analysis suggests the fire was deliberately started around 5:10 am, leading authorities to classify the incident as arson. No arrests have been made to date.

This attack occurs against a backdrop of escalating attacks on Jewish sites, including the recent stabbings in Golders Green, and coincides with a summit convened by Sir Keir Starmer to address the growing issue of anti-Semitism. Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, responsible for policing in the area, emphasized the seriousness of the incident, stating that a thorough investigation will be conducted in collaboration with Counter Terrorism Policing.

She acknowledged the distress this incident will cause to the Jewish communities in Tower Hamlets, Hackney, and beyond. An increased police presence is expected in the area as the investigation progresses. Commander Helen Flanagan, head of CTP London, highlighted the connection to a series of arsons and attempted arsons targeting Jewish individuals in northwest London, indicating that potential links will be explored.

She urged anyone with relevant CCTV footage or information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of public assistance in identifying those responsible. Counter-terrorism officers are actively providing protective security advice and support to organizations, community venues, and businesses, particularly given the current severe threat level. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity. The synagogue, established in 1923, ceased operations in 2020 and was listed for sale this year.

A local Muslim group, the Ashaadibi Education & Cultural Centre, had placed a £235,000 deposit with plans to transform the £2 million site into a mosque, community center, and educational facility. The Metropolitan Police has launched its most extensive community operation in response to the recent surge in attacks, including the Golders Green stabbing, which is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Many of these attacks have been attributed to a group known as Hayi, suspected of receiving support from Iran in an attempt to destabilize Britain. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is hosting a summit to address the UK’s response to anti-Semitism, warning Iran that any involvement in inciting violence and hatred will not be tolerated. He indicated that new legislation will be expedited to counter these threats, describing the situation as a ‘crisis’.

The Prime Minister stated that if a foreign state is found to be behind the incidents, there will be consequences and reiterated that actions promoting violence or division will not be tolerated





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Arson Synagogue London Counter-Terrorism Anti-Semitism Golders Green Iran Police Investigation Tower Hamlets Jewish Community

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