RMT Tube drivers will strike for 24 hours from noon on Thursday after last-ditch talks at Acas failed, with further walkouts planned into February. TfL says revised proposals offer a voluntary four-day week while Aslef backs the plans.

Strike action on the London Underground will go ahead on Thursday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced, after last-ditch talks with Transport for London (TfL) failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day working week.

RMT members will walk out for 24 hours from noon on Thursday. Further 24-hour strikes are planned for 17 and 19 December, 4 and 6 January, and 17, 23 and 25 February. TfL and the RMT met at the conciliation service Acas in a bid to break the deadlock. Commuters now face travel chaos if no resolution can be found.

Also read Tube Strikes This Week: Everything You Need To Know

RMT Attacks TfL Working Pattern Proposals

TfL said it had revised its proposals for a voluntary four-day week working pattern for train drivers, changing the options drivers can choose from. Transport officials insisted an option to remain on a five-day week, with a guarantee of staying at the same depot, is now part of the proposal. RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the proposed changes were a wholesale attack on drivers' working conditions.

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He said there was nothing voluntary about the proposals and claimed drivers would be asked to accept longer and more unpredictable shifts while giving up long-standing protections. Nick Dent, TfL's director of customer operations, said discussions with unions had led to changes to the original proposal. He said the plans would give drivers a real, meaningful choice over their working patterns, while allowing them to stay on a five-day week and remain at the same depot.

Dent said it was disappointing that the RMT had called this strike action. He said TfL had been in discussion with both the RMT and Aslef for a number of months about the voluntary proposals and had provided a new, workable option to address some concerns. Another rail union, Aslef, has backed TfL's plans. Finn Brennan, its full-time organiser on London Underground, said he was surprised by the RMT action.

Travel Chaos Expected on Circle and Piccadilly Lines

He said management had agreed that anyone who wants to keep working a five-day week will be able to do so without suffering any detriment, and that Aslef will hold them to that. He added that a strike designed to stop people having the choice of a shorter working week and more time off is a strange choice to make. TfL said a normal Tube service is expected until around 10am on Thursday before services start to reduce.

No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout the day, or on the Waterloo and City line after midday. On Friday, services are expected to start later than normal, with disruption across all lines until around midday. From then, there will be continued disruption through the afternoon and evening as services return to normal by about 6pm.