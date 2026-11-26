Rail, Maritime and Transport members walk out over four-day week disputes, severely disrupting London transport as last-ditch negotiations with Transport for London fail to reach agreement.

Severe travel disruption has engulfed London as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union initiated a widespread strike across the capital's transport network. The walkout by Rail, Maritime and Transport members occurred immediately after last-ditch negotiations between the union and Transport for London regarding a four-day working week proposal collapsed. Commuters were urged to avoid unnecessary travel as the disruption impacted services throughout the day.

Transport for London Service Disruption Details

Transport for London confirmed that most Underground services would operate from midday but advised passengers to expect significant delays and reduced frequency on all lines. The Circle Line and Piccadilly Line were scheduled to run no services for the entire day, while the Waterloo and City Line ceased operations after midday. This partial suspension of service affects hundreds of thousands of daily commuters who rely on the Tube for their morning and evening journeys.

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Rail Maritime and Transport Strike Triggers

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union stated that its members walked out because talks failed to resolve the long-standing dispute over the proposed four-day working week for train drivers. General Secretary Eddie Dempsey argued that the current proposals would force drivers to surrender hard-won protections regardless of whether they chose to work four days or five. The union claimed that management was attempting to squeeze more work out of fewer drivers while giving itself greater flexibility at the expense of employee welfare.

Aslef Union Supports Revised Proposals

Aslef, the other major train drivers' union in London, has backed the revised proposals put forward by Transport for London and its members will be working normally during the strike. Finn Brennan, the union's full-time organiser on London Underground, expressed surprise at the Rail, Maritime and Transport action and stated that management had agreed anyone wishing to keep a five-day week could do so without detriment. He emphasized that stopping people from having the choice of a shorter working week was a strange decision to make given the available options.

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Economic Impact on London Businesses

Ruth Duston, chief executive of the London Heritage Quarter which represents seven thousand businesses across Victoria, Westminster, and Whitehall, warned that the disruption would be hugely damaging during a critical trading period. She highlighted that businesses across the capital rely on the Tube to bring in hundreds of thousands of staff, customers, and visitors every single day. Duston called for negotiations to resume immediately to limit the economic impact on businesses that depend on reliable public transport for their operations.

Scheduled Future Industrial Action Dates

Rail, Maritime and Transport has already scheduled additional twenty-four-hour strikes for December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23, and 25. The conflict began after meetings at the conciliation service Acas ended with management refusing to budge on demands that the union had put forward since March 2025. Union officials insisted that the current plans would result in increased time spent driving trains, longer duties, earlier starts, later finishes, and short-notice changes to shifts for drivers across the network.

Official Statements on Working Conditions

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, denied union claims that drivers were being asked to spend more time driving trains which would increase fatigue levels. He stated that the proposals were voluntary and designed to lead to a more reliable service while improving work-life balance for employees. Transport for London revised its earlier proposals to include an option for drivers to remain on a five-day week with a guarantee of remaining at their current depot as part of the final offer presented to the union.