RMT Announces Eight 24-Hour London Underground Strikes From November to February

London Underground drivers will stage eight 24-hour strikes between 26 November and 25 February in an RMT dispute over four-day week plans, with Aslef disagreeing with the action.

London Underground drivers will stage eight 24-hour strikes between November and February in a long-running dispute over working arrangements, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.

The walkouts will begin on 26 November, with further strikes planned for 17 December, 19 December, 4 January, 6 January, 17 February, 23 February and 25 February. All eight walkouts will begin at noon on the listed day and will last 24 hours. The announcement puts the dispute on a fixed timetable that runs through the winter months. It follows previous strikes over the four-day week plans, which caused significant disruption.

Also read Bay City Rollers and Gareth Gates to headline London New Year's Day Parade

RMT disputes voluntary four day working week proposals

The dispute centres on plans to introduce four-day working weeks. The RMT says drivers will face longer hours behind the wheel and longer days. Transport for London (TfL) has previously said its proposal for a four-day working week was voluntary and would mean drivers work fewer hours overall. RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: London Underground is attempting to dress up a wholesale attack on drivers working conditions as a voluntary four-day week.

Advertisement

He said there is nothing voluntary about a scheme that forces drivers to give up existing protections whether they work four days or five, and threatens those who refuse with displacement from their depots. Dempsey said members are being asked to spend more time driving trains, accept longer and more unpredictable shifts and surrender agreements that have been negotiated and defended over many years.

He added that the union is not opposed to a genuine four-day working week that benefits members, but objects to using that model as a vehicle for job cuts, intensified working and the erosion of terms and conditions. Dempsey said the proposals amount to squeezing more work out of fewer drivers, giving management greater flexibility at the expense of union members. He stated that the changes are not about improving work-life balance, as the scheme has been presented.

Union demands withdrawal of working arrangement changes

The RMT has demanded that London Underground withdraw the proposals and engage seriously with the union to reach a negotiated settlement. About half of the drivers on the network are members of the RMT union. Many others are represented by the Aslef union.

Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organiser on London Underground, said: We are surprised that the RMT has, once again, decided to take strike action to try to prevent Underground drivers moving to a four-day week on a voluntary basis. Brennan said the voluntary four-day week gives Tube train drivers an extra 35 days off every year with rosters based on a 34-hour week in return for some changes to working conditions and moving to electronic, rather than paper-based, systems for booking on for duty.

Advertisement

Aslef supports voluntary scheme with reduced hours

He said management have agreed that anyone who wants to keep working a five-day week will be able to do so without suffering any detriment, and we will be holding them to that. Brennan added: A strike designed to stop people having the choice of a shorter working week and more time off is a strange choice to make. Under the proposals, most drivers would see their working week reduced from 36 hours to 35 hours, according to TfL.

Their contractual hours would remain the same because paid meal breaks would be introduced. This effectively means drivers would work longer days, but fewer days each week and fewer overall hours each week. The RMT instead wants a 32-hour week over four days, meaning drivers would work three fewer hours each week for the same salary.

Strike impact on passengers and service updates

The union says its members are determined to defend their jobs, working conditions and the safety of the Underground, and that they have its full support in taking strike action. The eight strike days would affect Tube services on each listed date, with walkouts beginning at noon. The available announcement does not detail specific service suspensions, so passengers should check official London Underground channels for updates on the timetable.

The next scheduled step is the first strike on 26 November, which begins at noon. Between that date and the final walkout on 25 February, the RMT has set out a sequence of dates spread across four months. The dispute centres on London Underground's proposed working arrangements, and the RMT has called for talks as the route to a negotiated settlement. The announcement does not say whether talks are scheduled before the first walkout on 26 November.