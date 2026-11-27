RMT union members walk out at 12pm, suspending seven Underground lines. The dispute centers on a four-day week and working conditions, while other transit services remain operational.

The first of a series of 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers has officially begun, causing significant disruption to public transport services across the capital. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) initiated their walkout at 12pm yesterday following the collapse of negotiations with management. This industrial action is part of an ongoing dispute regarding a proposed four-day week, which has now moved into its immediate execution phase after talks failed to reach a resolution.

Service Suspensions and Operational Impacts

According to the latest status update from Transport for London, seven Underground lines have been suspended or are experiencing partial suspension. The immediate impact on the rail network is severe, with thousands of commuters facing canceled journeys and delayed arrivals. Passengers are strongly advised to check service status before traveling, as the disruption is expected to persist throughout the duration of the strike window.

Also read London Underground drivers to launch 24-hour strike

Despite the severity of the Underground disruptions, other major transit networks continue to operate without major interruption. The Elizabeth line and all London Overground lines are currently running a good service, although officials warn that these services may be busier than usual as displaced Underground passengers seek alternatives. The Docklands Light Railway, along with London buses and trams, are also running as normal, providing limited but crucial connectivity for those unable to use the Tube.

RMT Union Demands and Union Leadership Stance

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey has clearly articulated the union's position, stating that the industrial action is not primarily about improving work-life balance. Instead, Dempsey argues that the dispute is fundamentally about preventing Transport for London from squeezing more work out of fewer drivers. He emphasized that the management proposals give greater flexibility to employers at the direct expense of union members, undermining job security and working conditions.

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The union maintains that the current terms being negotiated by management are designed to increase operational efficiency for the corporation while reducing costs and stability for the workforce. Dempsey's comments suggest that the RMT views the four-day week proposal not as a concession to employees, but as a mechanism to intensify labor extraction from a reduced headcount. This perspective frames the strike as a defensive measure against perceived exploitation rather than a simple request for reduced hours.

Future Strike Action and Next Steps

This initial walkout is the first in a series of scheduled 24-hour strikes, indicating that the dispute is likely to escalate if no agreement is reached. The RMT has signaled that further industrial action will follow, suggesting a prolonged period of uncertainty for London commuters. The union's strategy appears to be one of sustained pressure, leveraging repeated disruptions to force management back to the negotiating table with revised terms.

Transport for London has acknowledged the ongoing disruption and continues to advise the public to plan ahead. As the strikes proceed, the focus remains on whether management and the union can find common ground on the structure of the working week. Until then, the capital's transport network remains vulnerable to intermittent suspensions, with the Elizabeth line and Overground services bearing the brunt of the increased passenger demand generated by the Tube closures.