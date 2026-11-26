London Underground drivers start a 24-hour RMT strike at midday, hitting services on all lines. The first of eight planned walkouts suspends Circle and Piccadilly services all day.

London Underground drivers will begin a 24-hour strike at midday on Thursday as the first of eight planned walkouts over a four-day week dispute. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out until 11:59 GMT on Friday.

Transport for London warns of major disruption

Transport for London (TfL) warned passengers of disruption before, during and after the strike. It advised them to check before they travel. TfL said there will be no service on the Piccadilly and Circle lines all day on Thursday. The Waterloo & City line will close from midday.

Also read London Underground strike to go ahead as talks fail to resolve four-day working week dispute

All other lines are expected to run a reduced service from 10:00, with disruption from midday. No Tube trains will run anywhere on the network after 21:00. Services are expected to return to normal by around 6pm on Friday. The Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, buses and trams will run as normal but are likely to be busier than usual.

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TfL said most services would run from midday on Thursday, but there would be disruption on all lines. Continued disruption is expected through the afternoon and evening. London Underground wants to bring in an optional four-day week for drivers without changing their contracted hours. It has since added an option for drivers to stay on a five-day pattern, with a guarantee that they will remain at their current depot.

London Underground denies increasing driver fatigue

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said the plan would give colleagues a real, meaningful choice on their working pattern. Dent stressed that the proposals were voluntary. He denied union claims that drivers were being asked to spend more time driving trains, increasing levels of fatigue. He said: We have made some significant changes to our proposals and asked the RMT to put these to their members.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said there was nothing voluntary about a scheme that forces drivers to give up existing protections. He said the union had suspended strikes three times for talks without real improvements. Talks on Tuesday ended without agreement. The other Tube drivers union, Aslef, has accepted the proposals.

Business leaders warn of economic damage from strikes

Its members are not striking. Previous strikes over the four-day week plans caused significant travel disruption. Ruth Duston, chief executive of London Heritage Quarter, which represents 7,000 businesses in London, including in Victoria, Westminster and Whitehall, said businesses rely on the Tube. She said: Businesses across the capital rely on the Tube to bring in hundreds of thousands of staff, customers and visitors every single day.

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This disruption will be hugely damaging for them during such an important trading period. She added that negotiations must resume to limit the economic impact on businesses across the capital.