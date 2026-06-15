Lone hiker who died on Ben Nevis after three-year search had head injuries

A lone hiker whose body went unfound for three years beside Britain's highest peak Ben Nevis died of head injuries after a fall, an inquest heard. The remains of Harvey Christian were discovered on a ledge at Coire Eoghainn, the south side of Ben Nevis known for its waterfalls and treacherous terrain. Mr Christian, 42, was the subject of multiple searches and missing person appeals when he disappeared in January 2023. He was believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis on January 27, before his Vauxhall Crossland X was later found in a layby in Glen Nevis.

A lone hiker whose body went unfound for three years beside Britain's highest peak Ben Nevis died of head injuries after a fall, an inquest heard.

The remains of Harvey Christian were discovered on a ledge at Coire Eoghainn, the south side of Ben Nevis known for its waterfalls and treacherous terrain. Mr Christian, 42, was the subject of multiple searches and missing person appeals when he disappeared in January 2023. He was believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis on January 27, before his Vauxhall Crossland X was later found in a layby in Glen Nevis.

The supermarket warehouse worker had travelled from his home in Orton Malborne in Peterborough to climb the 1,345m peak in the Scottish Highlands. Police inquiries proved the 6ft 2in walker had set off from the Ben Nevis visitor centre at 10.30am that day - but he failed to return to his hotel. Searches were conducted in the area, including on Ben Nevis, involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, SARDA rescue dogs and a Coastguard helicopter.

Sgt Brian Heriot said at the time: 'We believe Harvey was planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday but he has not returned to his car and concerns are growing for his welfare. Harvey Christian was believed to have been walking on Ben Nevis when he went missing in January 2023 His body was found on a ledge at Coire Eoghainn, the south side of Ben Nevis (pictured) in the Scotland Highlands, known for its waterfalls and treacherous terrain 'We don't know what he was wearing or what equipment he had with him.

His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis visitor centre.

'We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touch. ' His body was eventually found in February this year, with a Police Scotland spokesperson saying: 'Around 11.50am on Saturday, 28 February, human remains were found on the south side of Ben Nevis. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

' The family of Mr Christian, who was single, was immediately informed. At an inquest into the climber's death in Cambridgeshire, coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Elizabeth Gray heard that the cause was a head injury sustained from a fall while hiking. His body was discovered at Coire Eoghainn which is known for the Allt Coire Eoghain waterfall and treacherous, steep terrain.

Ms Gray said: 'Mr Christian was on a walking holiday in January 2023 when he did not return to his lodgings. Rescue teams were alerted and Mr Christian was found on a ledge away from the marked footpath. On the balance of probabilities, Mr Christian mis-navigated the route and fell on steep terrain.

' She recorded his death as an accident. Ben Nevis usually attracts 160,000 people a year and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, which covers the UK's highest mountain, answered a record 157 callouts in 2023, including five fatalities. Lochaber MRT's leader Iain Murray said in 2024 that about three quarters of callouts were to 4,413ft Ben Nevis.

He said hikers should make sure they had enough warm clothing packed, spare batteries and battery pack as they get drained by the cold, a head torch or handheld torch, He also urged people not to use their mobile phone as a light but instead a torch





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Ben Nevis Harvey Christian Head Injuries Fall Hiker Missing Person Search

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