Lekedi Foundation and Professor Gillian Forrester launch urgent appeal to find a social partner for Jojo, a 22-year-old gorilla who endured extreme isolation and trauma since infancy.

Jojo, a 22-year-old western lowland gorilla, remains the sole member of his species at the Lekedi Foundation in Gabon after spending his entire life in isolation. Rescued from a private zoo where he was confined to a tiny cage, Jojo has never formed a bond with another gorilla since being separated from his family as an infant. Now, caretakers and experts are launching an urgent appeal to secure a companion for the middle-aged ape to address his profound psychological distress.

Decades of Isolation and Trauma

Jojo was captured in Gabon when he was less than one year old, having been snatched from his mother while clinging to her during a brutal poaching event that killed his family. Unlike wild gorillas who spend their first 14 to 19 years within close-knit family groups, Jojo was kept entirely alone, first in a private zoo and later moved to the Lekedi Foundation in 2015 at age 11. This move allowed him his first steps on grass, but more than a decade later, he remains solitary. The Lekedi Foundation is now actively seeking a suitable companion, potentially another rescued or zoo-bred ape, to help him experience the social bonds he has been denied for most of his life.

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Psychological Impact and Stress Indicators

Professor Gillian Forrester from the University of Sussex describes Jojo as the most extreme case of isolation she has encountered in a great ape. Her research using thermal imaging technology reveals that Jojo suffers from chronic stress, indicated by a persistently cold nose, a symptom resulting from a malfunctioning stress response that normally increases blood flow to the eyes and ears. Maxe Anaclet Makaba, the head keeper at Lekedi, notes that Jojo actively seeks interaction with human carers, gathering leaves to trade for treats and calling out to female staff with sounds typically used by wild silverbacks to summon females. Eric Willaume, who runs the sanctuary, confirms that the gorilla definitely feels lonely and craves connection.

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Challenges in Finding a Compatible Match

Experts emphasize that socialization is vital for any hope of Jojo returning to the wild, although his advanced age presents unique challenges. Dr. Katie Fawcett from the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center states that forming social relationships is essential for an animal to be considered for release, a process that typically begins early in life. Dr. Robin Morrison from the University of Zurich adds that familiarity is central to gorilla social lives, with research showing females will seek out known companions even after years apart. A companion for Jojo would not need constant interaction, as simply sharing space could be beneficial, but any match must undergo rigorous assessment for genetics, health, personality, and compatibility.

Obstacles in International Transfers

The process of introducing another gorilla requires careful planning and international approval if the animal is transferred from an accredited zoo. Potential steps include gradual familiarization through scent before face-to-face meetings, yet Professor Forrester reports that discussions with several zoos have failed to make progress. She highlights that there are no clear procedures for arranging such trans-locations when the primary purpose is companionship rather than supporting breeding programs. Despite these administrative hurdles, the foundation remains committed to finding a partner to help Jojo process his grief and trauma, aiming to improve his quality of life during his remaining years.