Long-Lost BBC Horror Episode 'No Such Thing As A Vampire' to Air After 60 Years

A recently discovered episode of the 1960s BBC series Late Night Horror, considered so terrifying it was destroyed, will be screened for the first time in six decades.

A long-lost BBC horror episode, deemed so terrifying that the broadcaster intentionally destroyed it after its initial broadcast, is finally set to be screened for the first time in 60 years.

The episode, titled No Such Thing As A Vampire, was part of the anthology series Late Night Horror, which originally aired in 1968 and consisted of six episodes. For decades, this particular installment was believed to be lost forever, until a film projectionist stumbled upon a reel of it in an old film can in Dorset. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the horror community, as the episode is considered a holy grail of lost British television.

The plot of No Such Thing As A Vampire centers on a woman who falls ill with a mysterious ailment, only for doctors to discover two small bite marks on her neck. While the premise may sound straightforward to modern audiences, the series was notorious for its graphic and disturbing content, including storylines involving chopped-up bodies and ghouls. At the time, the BBC received a flood of complaints from shocked viewers who found the show deeply unsettling.

BFI film curator Atlas Obscura noted, 'It was quite shocking, I think it was controversial.

' The series pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable on television in the 1960s, and its gruesome imagery left a lasting impression on those who saw it. The episode was unearthed by Darren Payne, a cinema projectionist at The Regent, a 1930s art deco cinema in Dorset. While checking storage, he noticed a nondescript silver can labeled 'Late Night Horror' and recalled the vaguely familiar BBC series.

Upon inspecting the contents, he realized he was holding the long-lost first episode.

'I had to pinch myself; it was an astonishing and quite emotional moment,' Payne said. 'I wouldn't underestimate that experience of being the first to watch a production for the first time in nearly 60 years. ' The discovery is particularly remarkable because, prior to the advent of digital storage, broadcasters often destroyed old film reels to free up space.

As a result, countless early television episodes have been lost, including 90 episodes of Doctor Who from the same era. No Such Thing As A Vampire will premiere on September 20 at Grind-fest, a three-day horror, sci-fi, and fantasy film festival in Dorset. Of the six original Late Night Horror episodes, four remain missing: William and Mary, The Triumph of Death, The Bells of Hell, and The Kiss of Blood.

However, another episode, The Corpse Cant Play, was recovered in 2016 after a three-decade search by an archivist. Fans eager for a taste of the series can stream that episode on YouTube, but the newly discovered installment is generating immense anticipation, with one viewer admitting that 'the intro alone is enough to give me nightmares.

' The episode is based on a short story by the author of I Am Legend, adding an extra layer of appeal for modern horror enthusiasts. The screening at Grind-fest marks a historic moment for preservation and a rare chance to experience a piece of television history that was once thought gone forever





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BBC Horror Lost Episode No Such Thing As A Vampire Late Night Horror Film Discovery

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