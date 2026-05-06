Longer Red Lights Could Push Commuters Toward Sustainable Transport, Study Suggests

Researchers propose increasing red-light durations for cars to encourage the use of walking, cycling, and public transit, arguing that even small adjustments to traffic light timing can significantly influence commuter behavior and reduce congestion.

Commuters may soon face longer waits at traffic lights as researchers propose a radical shift in urban mobility . A study by scientists from the University of Parma in Italy suggests that increasing red-light durations for cars could encourage people to switch to more sustainable transport options such as walking, cycling, or public transit.

The team argues that traffic lights play a crucial role in shaping commuter behavior, and even small adjustments to green-light timing can have significant effects. Their simulations show that reducing car-prioritized green time by just 10 to 20 percent could shift commuters toward alternative modes of transport without requiring costly infrastructure changes. This approach could make cities healthier and more efficient by promoting sustainable urban mobility.

However, the change could add several minutes to each commute, making car travel substantially longer. The researchers also found that giving cars more green-light time can actually worsen congestion, as improved conditions attract more drivers, leading to increased traffic. In their study, the team created an online model to simulate different traffic scenarios, adjusting the green-light time for cars, buses, cyclists, and pedestrians.

After running thousands of simulations, they discovered that even modest reductions in car green-light time could drive more people to alternative transport. In the UK, cars typically wait between 60 to 90 seconds for a light to change, so a 20 percent reduction could mean 18 fewer seconds of green light and 18 additional seconds of red. The findings, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, challenge the conventional wisdom that prioritizing cars improves traffic flow.

The researchers argue that this strategy can backfire, as more drivers lead to increased congestion, ultimately penalizing car users themselves. They suggest that simply adjusting traffic light cycles can promote sustainable transport without major infrastructure changes. By shortening green time for cars or extending it for buses, walking, and cycling, cities can make alternative modes more attractive and competitive.

Previous research by the RAC found that drivers become frustrated when the car in front doesn’t move within three seconds of a light turning green. Nearly half of the 2,498 drivers surveyed said delays longer than this make them angry, with younger drivers under 44 being particularly affected. Almost a third reported regularly missing traffic lights due to slow-moving drivers ahead.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams noted that while three seconds may seem short, delays can feel like an eternity when trying to get through a light. He warned that slow-moving drivers can limit the number of vehicles passing through, worsening jams and potentially increasing air pollution





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