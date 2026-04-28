Longridge Hospital Future Under Discussion at Public Meeting

Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis is hosting a public meeting with health bosses and residents to discuss the future of Longridge Community Hospital following the closure of inpatient services. Concerns over communication and service provision will be addressed.

Residents of Longridge are set to engage in a crucial dialogue with healthcare leaders regarding the future of their local hospital. Ribble Valley Member of Parliament, Maya Ellis , is facilitating a public meeting on Thursday, May 7th, bringing together representatives from the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) and concerned community members.

This meeting stems from the closure of inpatient services at Longridge Community Hospital last year, a decision that has sparked significant anxiety and frustration within the town. Ellis has been proactively involved in the issue, maintaining regular contact with the ICB and simultaneously supporting a petition aimed at safeguarding services for the Longridge population.

The event is being organized in collaboration with the dedicated Help Save Longridge Community Hospital campaign group, providing a platform for residents to directly address ICB officials and gain clarity on the temporary relocation of the inpatient ward and the broader, long-term vision for the hospital’s role in the community. The core of the community’s discontent lies in what many perceive as a lack of open communication from the ICB following the suspension of inpatient care.

This perceived transparency deficit has fueled speculation and heightened fears about the potential scale of service reductions. Maya Ellis emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between the ICB and the community, stating that both parties need a shared understanding of the current situation and a collaborative approach to identifying pathways for service restoration.

She has consistently advocated for the needs of her constituents, meeting both with ICB representatives and with members of the campaign group to gather insights and ensure all perspectives are considered. The MP believes that a direct exchange of information and concerns is vital to fostering trust and working towards a constructive solution.

The petition hosted on Ellis’s website directly appeals to the ICB to commit to a complete reopening of Longridge Community Hospital, underscoring the community’s desire for a return to comprehensive local healthcare provision. The aim is to ensure the hospital continues to serve as a vital resource, delivering essential health services that benefit all residents.

Beyond the public meeting, the Help Save Longridge Community Hospital campaign group is planning a protest outside the hospital on Derby Road at midday on Saturday, May 9th. This demonstration serves as a further expression of the community’s determination to protect their local healthcare facilities. The situation at Longridge Community Hospital is unfolding against the backdrop of broader local elections taking place across Lancashire, including Preston City Council and Chorley Borough Council.

These elections represent a significant moment for local governance, occurring just before a period of local government reorganisation. The outcome of these elections could potentially influence future decisions regarding healthcare provision within the region. The focus on Longridge Community Hospital highlights the importance of local healthcare access and the role of elected officials in advocating for the needs of their constituents.

The upcoming meeting and protest demonstrate the community’s commitment to ensuring Longridge retains a thriving and accessible healthcare service, and the MP’s involvement signals a dedication to representing their concerns at the highest levels. The ICB’s attendance at the public meeting is a positive step, offering an opportunity to address anxieties and explore potential solutions collaboratively.

The future of Longridge Community Hospital remains uncertain, but the concerted efforts of residents, campaigners, and their MP suggest a strong resolve to fight for the healthcare services the community deserves





blogpreston / 🏆 82. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Longridge Community Hospital Maya Ellis Lancashire ICB Healthcare Local Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daniel Farke Focused on Building a Sustainable Future at Leeds UnitedLeeds United manager Daniel Farke details his commitment to improving the club beyond immediate results, focusing on infrastructure upgrades like the Thorp Arch training ground and stadium expansion, alongside recent on-field successes like reaching the FA Cup semi-final.

Read more »

Update after 'abhorrent' hospital staff looked at Nottingham attacks victims' medical recordsThe trust running Nottingham's major hospitals continues an investigation into unauthorised access to the files

Read more »

Four young people taken to hospital after reports of 'fighting''A 13-year-old boy was also arrested in the Abbey Street area at around 8.15pm for breach of bail conditions.'

Read more »

Family of woman, 33, stuck in Tunisian hospital are 'praying for a miracle'Niaomi Baker is currently stranded in Africa after she suffered what is believed to be an epileptic seizure

Read more »

Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch suffers major blow ahead of premiereDutton Ranch follows Beth and Rip as they fight to build a future together.

Read more »

Girl, 6, dies after being struck by car in Paisley as another rushed to hospitalEmergency services were called to Johnston Street in Paisley after the horrifying incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Read more »