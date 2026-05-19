Look Geo City Vision: Smart, Rechargeable LED Pedals for Better Nighttime Visibility

Look has released the Look Geo City Vision, a line of smart, rechargeable LED-equipped commuter flat pedals designed to significantly enhance nighttime visibility during city rides. These pedals provide 5.5x the visibility of a steady seatpost-mounted light and feature a sleek, modern design. Made of a composite body, they are compatible with both premium city bikes and commuter ebikes.

Much like their premium light-up Keo Vision pedals, Look has launched a line of smart, rechargeable LED-equipped commuter flat pedals - the Look Geo City Vision pedals.

These pedals significantly enhance nighttime visibility during city rides by providing 5.5x the visibility of a steady seatpost-mounted light. Built on the smart, removable LED technology from Look's Keo Vision road clip-in pedals, the Geo City Vision pedals feature 360° LED light visibility up to 900 meters and a sleek, modern design. The new pedals are made of a composite body and are compatible with both premium city bikes and commuter ebikes.

With a 40 lumen light output per pedal, a rechargeable battery that can be charged in 3 hours, and an auto start/stop/sleep function, these pedals are sure to make city biking safer and more enjoyable





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Look Geocity Vision LED Pedals Smart Pedals Rechargeable Pedals Composite Body Pedals Premium Pedals City Bikes Commuter Ebikes Visibility Enhancing Pedals Nighttime Visibility

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