Look Mum No Computer, aka Sam Battle, performs in the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna with the track, Eins, Zwei, Drei

Look Mum No Computer, aka Sam Battle, was the 14th act to perform in the 70th edition of the song contest in Vienna with the track, Eins, Zwei, Drei. This year, the United Kingdom was hoping that Look Mum No Computer could improve on our recent attempts at winning the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest. Look Mum No Computer is an English musician, YouTuber, and electronics enthusiast. He launched his YouTube channel in 2016 and has amassed over 85 million views. He recently returned from a nationwide tour across Germany, the birthplace of the underground electronic music scene. During Saturday's Eurovision grand final, the singer took to the stage and performed his song Eins, Zwei, Drei while dancing energetically with people dressed as computers. Unfortunately, Look Mum No Computer didn't appeal to our European neighbours, with the UK finishing in 25th and last place, with one point. The reigning champion from the 2025 edition of the competition, the UK, returned to the stage on Saturday night as a guest.

Look Mum No Computer , aka Sam Battle , was the 14th act to perform in the 70th edition of the song contest in Vienna with the track, Eins , Zwei , Drei .

This year, the United Kingdom was hoping that Look Mum No Computer could improve on our recent attempts at winning the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest. Look Mum No Computer is an English musician, YouTuber, and electronics enthusiast. He launched his YouTube channel in 2016 and has amassed over 85 million views. He recently returned from a nationwide tour across Germany, the birthplace of the underground electronic music scene.

During Saturday's Eurovision grand final, the singer took to the stage and performed his song Eins, Zwei, Drei while dancing energetically with people dressed as computers. Unfortunately, Look Mum No Computer didn't appeal to our European neighbours, with the UK finishing in 25th and last place, with one point. The reigning champion from the 2025 edition of the competition, the UK, returned to the stage on Saturday night as a guest





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Eurovision Song Contest Look Mum No Computer Sam Battle Eins Zwei Drei United Kingdom Germany Electronic Music Scene Youtube Electronic Instruments Eurovision Grand Final Dance People Dressed As Computers Cardboard Box

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