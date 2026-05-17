Looksmaxxing: A Growing Online Male Community Obsession with Physical Optimization

The text explores the phenomenon of looksmaxxing, a term used to describe physical optimization, and its growing online male community obsession with altering their facial features and body. The article highlights the risks associated with looksmaxxing, such as the use of unregulated compounds and the potential for physical harm.

PICKING up a large, rusty hammer, the young man taps away at his cheekbones. You can hear the dull, hollow thuds as it repeatedly strikes under his eyes.

A growing online male community has become fixated with ‘looksmaxxing’ and are even turning to ‘bone-smashing’ to make their bone structure pop. His skin reddens where the hammer has done its work. He stops and leans towards the camera.

‘As you can see, it’s going to swell a little bit. That’s a good thing, because it makes your sides pop out more. ’ was posted in November with a warning from the platform that read: ‘Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt. ’ It has been liked more than 20k times.

Nine days later, the young man posted another video, saying his parents had discovered it and sent him to a doctor.

‘It’s sad that my parents think I’m mentally ill. I’m not. It’s just the way today’s society is f**king treating me. The consequences of being ugly in this day and age are just horrible,’ he says.

But this young man is not ‘ugly’. He is part of a growing online male community fixated with ‘looksmaxxing’ – a term used to describe physical optimisation – which has amassed an estimated 5 billion views on social-media platforms.

In this strange subculture, attractiveness is something that can be measured with a rating scale and a desirability for certain facial features, which involves pressing the tongue flat against the roof of the mouth in the belief it will sharpen the jawline and lift the face. At the other end, ‘hardmaxxing’ veers into obsessive, at times risky, attempts to reshape the face and body, including hammering bones and injecting unregulated compounds, known as peptides.

Typically bought from a murky grey market of websites and dubious overseas suppliers, users claim these can help with everything from athletic performance to skin condition. Worryingly, looksmaxxing is also linked to the darker corners of the incel world – the online ecosystem of misogyny and hate exposed in the recent documentary ‘The Mask You Live In’





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Looksmaxxing Physical Optimization Bone-Smashing Incel World Misogyny Hate Physical Attractiveness Rating Scale Desirability Tongue Flat Against The Roof Of The Mouth Sharp Jawline Lift The Face Athletic Performance Skin Condition Murky Grey Market Dubious Overseas Suppliers Users Claim Physical Harm Risky Obsessive Looksmaxxer Marvin Würzner Tiktok Personal Trainer Looksmaxxing Techniques Before And After Images Changes To Appearance Noticeable Change Looksmaxxing Circles Eye Shape Hunter Eyes Prey Eyes Looksmaxxing Philosophy Looksmaxxing Subculture Looksmaxxing Risks Looksmaxxing Obsession Looksmaxxing Subculture Looksmaxxing Subculture Risks Looksmaxxing Subculture Obsession

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