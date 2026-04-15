Looksmaxxing Influencer Clavicular Hospitalized After Livestream Appears to Show Overdose

Social media influencer Clavicular, known for promoting extreme physical alteration methods, was hospitalized after a livestream abruptly ended, with reports suggesting a suspected overdose. The 20-year-old, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, was seen slurring his speech and appearing unwell during the broadcast.

Social media personality Braden Eric Peters, known online as Clavicular , has been hospitalized after a disturbing livestream on the platform Kick took a turn for the worse. During the broadcast, which featured Clavicular and two companions in a Miami club setting, the 20-year-old influencer's speech became slurred, and he appeared increasingly unwell, holding his head as his friends attempted to assist him.

Police radio dispatches indicated a call was received around 8:45 PM ET on Tuesday reporting a suspected overdose involving a 20-year-old male on South Miami Avenue. According to initial reports, Peters was visibly disoriented during the stream. When a friend inquired about his state, Clavicular responded with incoherent utterances and laughter. A glass of water was placed before him, shortly after which he appeared to slump over the table. His companion then repeatedly offered him a stimulant, specifically Adderall, before the stream abruptly ended with Clavicular slumped forward. Social media footage circulating subsequently seems to show him being carried by two individuals to an awaiting ambulance. Early Wednesday morning, reporter Taylor Lorenz confirmed that Peters was in stable condition but experiencing fluctuating consciousness and had suffered a seizure. Clavicular has garnered a significant online following for his content centered on looksmaxxing, a movement that encourages young men to enhance their physical appearance through often extreme and controversial methods. These methods reportedly include facial bone restructuring, commonly referred to as bone smashing, and the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Peters himself has admitted to using testosterone since the age of 14, believing that attractiveness is a critical component of male success, particularly in attracting romantic partners. This philosophy shares some common ground with the beliefs of incels, or involuntary celibates, a group often characterized by hostility towards women due to their perceived inability to form romantic relationships. During a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Clavicular expressed a desire to distance himself from the incel community, stating that looksmaxxing is about self-improvement and ascending beyond such labels. However, the interview also touched upon his association with controversial figures. When questioned about his interactions with Andrew Tate, a social media personality facing criminal investigations in the UK and Romania for alleged human trafficking, and white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes, with whom he was photographed in January, Clavicular became defensive and terminated the interview. This interview followed a separate incident on March 26 where Clavicular was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge near Fort Lauderdale. This arrest, according to reporter Taylor Lorenz, stemmed from a March 9 warrant issued by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and may be linked to a physical altercation involving his girlfriend, Violet, and another influencer, Jenny Popach, which was livestreamed earlier this year. It is important to note that his arrest was unrelated to a separate video showing him unloading a gun on a dead alligator in the Florida Everglades. Clavicular's online persona often promotes the idea that extreme physical alterations are necessary for men to achieve societal desirability and romantic success. His advocacy for methods like bone smashing, which involves intentionally breaking facial bones to encourage stronger healing, and his open use of steroids highlight the lengths some individuals within the looksmaxxing community are willing to go to achieve their perceived ideal physique. While Clavicular maintains that looksmaxxing is a form of self-improvement aimed at enhancing one's life prospects, including romantic ones, his associations and the extreme nature of the methods he promotes have drawn significant scrutiny and concern. The recent hospitalization following the livestream has brought renewed attention to the potential dangers and mental health implications associated with these online movements and the pressures they exert on young men





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Clavicular Looksmaxxing Overdose Influencer Livestream

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