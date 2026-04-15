Looksmaxxing Influencer Clavicular Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose During Livestream

Social media personality Clavicular, known for his extreme 'looksmaxxing' content, was hospitalized following a suspected overdose that was captured on a live stream. The incident, which involved slurred speech and loss of consciousness, has raised concerns about the dangerous practices promoted within the 'looksmaxxing' community and Clavicular's association with controversial figures.

Social media personality Braden Eric Peters, known online as Clavicular , has been hospitalized following a suspected overdose that occurred during a live stream. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Miami, with police responding to a call at approximately 8:45 PM ET reporting a 20-year-old man in distress on South Miami Avenue. Clavicular , who is indeed 20 years old, was present at the location. Initial reports from TMZ indicate that Peters experienced a possible overdose and was subsequently transported to the hospital.

During the live stream, which was broadcast on the platform Kick, Clavicular was seen with two other individuals. The stream captured him exhibiting signs of impairment, including slurred speech and apparent discomfort. At one point, a friend on the stream inquired about his condition, asking, 'How f***ed up are you?' Clavicular's response was reportedly a laugh followed by unintelligible utterances. A glass of water was placed before him, after which he appeared to slump over the table. His companion then repeatedly offered him Adderall, a stimulant, before Clavicular lost consciousness and collapsed. The livestream abruptly ceased shortly thereafter.

Video footage circulating on social media platforms purportedly shows two men carrying a limp Clavicular to an ambulance. As of early Wednesday morning, reporter Taylor Lorenz confirmed that Clavicular was in stable condition but remained in and out of consciousness, having suffered a seizure.

Clavicular is primarily recognized for his controversial 'looksmaxxing' content, which encourages young men to enhance their physical appearance through extreme and often dangerous methods. These methods include techniques like facial bone smashing, a process involving intentionally breaking facial bones to promote stronger healing, and the advocacy for steroid use. Peters himself has admitted to using testosterone since the age of 14. Rumors have also circulated regarding his alleged use of methamphetamine to control appetite and achieve his specific body aesthetic. His 'looksmaxxing' philosophy centers on the belief that attractiveness is paramount for male success, particularly in attracting romantic partners.

This perspective shares common ground with the ideology of incels, or involuntary celibates, who often express animosity towards women due to perceived romantic rejections. During a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Clavicular became defensive when questioned about the overlap between 'looksmaxxing' and incel communities, stating, 'I'm not linked to that group in any way. Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it's about potentially ascending out of that category and so that would be one of the goals is to disassociate from being an incel and overcome that.'

The interview also touched upon his associations with controversial figures, including social media personality Andrew Tate, who faces criminal investigations in the UK and Romania for alleged human trafficking. Clavicular was observed with Tate and white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes in Miami in January. When questioned about his friendships with such individuals, Clavicular abruptly ended the interview.

This hospitalization follows a prior legal issue; on March 26, Clavicular was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge. This arrest, reported by Taylor Lorenz, stemmed from an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office warrant and is speculated to be linked to a physical altercation involving his girlfriend, known as Violet, and influencer Jenny Popach. The incident, which occurred during a Kick livestream earlier this year and garnered significant online viewership, depicted Violet and Popach engaging in a fight. Clavicular's arrest was unrelated to a separate video showing him unloading a firearm at a dead alligator in the Florida Everglades.





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Clavicular Looksmaxxing Overdose Livestream Influencer

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