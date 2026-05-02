Looksmaxxing Influencer Sued for Sexual Assault and Administering Unapproved Drug

Influencer Braden Peters, known as Clavicular, faces a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, battery, and administering an unapproved fat-dissolving drug to an 18-year-old woman. The case raises concerns about the dangers of the looksmaxxing trend and unregulated cosmetic procedures.

A lawsuit has been filed against 'looksmaxxing' influencer Braden Peters , known online as Clavicular , alleging severe misconduct including sexual assault and administering an unapproved drug to an 18-year-old.

The civil complaint, filed in Miami-Dade county, details accusations from Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who alleges Peters exploited her desire to become the 'female face' of his looksmaxxing brand. Looksmaxxing is a controversial social media trend centered around extreme methods to enhance physical attractiveness. Peters is known for promoting radical self-improvement techniques, including self-inflicted injury and appetite suppression through stimulants. Mendoza claims that after meeting Peters, she was deliberately intoxicated and subsequently subjected to non-consensual sexual acts on multiple occasions.

The lawsuit alleges that Peters took advantage of her impaired state, engaging in sexual activity while she was unable to provide consent. Furthermore, Mendoza accuses Peters of injecting her with Aqualyx, an unapproved fat-dissolving drug, during a livestream, claiming it contained methamphetamine or another undisclosed substance. Aqualyx, while used by some plastic surgeons for contouring, is not FDA-approved and has been linked to adverse reactions like scarring, infections, and skin deformities.

The FDA has issued warnings about the risks associated with unapproved fat-dissolving injections, particularly when administered by unlicensed personnel or self-injected. Mendoza is seeking at least $50,000 in damages for battery, fraud, and emotional distress, citing severe psychological trauma and the public availability of the alleged incident on the streaming platform Kick. Peters, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), responded to the allegations by expressing frustration with individuals allegedly attempting to exploit him financially.

He did not directly address the specific claims made in the lawsuit. The case raises serious concerns about the dangers of unregulated cosmetic procedures promoted by social media influencers and the potential for exploitation within the looksmaxxing community. The lawsuit highlights the vulnerability of individuals seeking validation and self-improvement through extreme measures and the importance of informed consent and safe medical practices.

The FDA's warnings regarding Aqualyx underscore the risks associated with unapproved drugs and the necessity of seeking treatment from qualified medical professionals. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the allegations remain unproven in court. This case is likely to spark further debate about the ethical responsibilities of influencers and the regulation of potentially harmful trends promoted online





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Looksmaxxing Braden Peters Clavicular Sexual Assault Aqualyx FDA Lawsuit Social Media Influencer

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