Loose Women Celebrates Lisa Riley's MBE Honour on Live Show

Ruth Langsford and the panel on ITV's Loose Women congratulate Lisa Riley after she is awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for services to drama and charity.

During a recent live broadcast of ITV's Loose Women , host Ruth Langsford shared an exciting announcement with viewers and her fellow panellists. The programme, which featured Lisa Riley , Sue Cleaver, and Brenda Edwards, opened with a special celebration for Riley, who has been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours .

The honour recognises the Emmerdale actress's extensive contributions to both drama and charitable causes. Ruth Langsford began the segment by highlighting Riley's long-standing career, noting her debut as Mandy Dingle over thirty years ago.

She praised the recognition, saying, "After first appearing in Emmerdale as a fresh-faced Mandy Dingle over 30 years ago, our fabulous Lisa has been recognised for her extensive services to drama and charity in this year's King's birthday honours list," prompting immediate applause from the studio audience. Langsford then engaged Riley in a heartfelt conversation about how she discovered the honour.

Riley explained that she learned about the MBE in late February while on a short break with her partner Al. She described finding a "very posh" envelope addressed from the King, initially thinking it was a prank. Upon opening it, she realised the news was genuine, citing her work in drama and charity. The discussion touched on Riley's deep appreciation for her career and the outpouring of support she has received.

She expressed gratitude for being employed in a field she loves for most of her life. Riley also mentioned receiving messages from former colleagues, including directors she worked with at age twenty-one, and the enthusiastic response from her Emmerdale colleagues via the Dingle family WhatsApp group. She proudly noted that she is the first Emmerdale cast member to receive such an honour, jokingly adding that she feels "a bit royal.

" Langsford commended the dual focus of the award, acknowledging Riley's significant charity work, often done in her late mother's name. Riley reflected on a career highlight beyond her Emmerdale role, expressing eternal gratitude for her part in the BBC drama Three Girls, which depicted the Rochdale child sex abuse ring scandal. She also shared light-hearted details about the upcoming investiture ceremony, stating she plans to wear a colourful outfit and bring her family.

With the ceremony typically scheduled about seven months after the announcement, Riley speculated on the venue-either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace-and expressed a hopeful desire to be honoured by Prince William, playfully reminding him of her Dingle heritage. The segment concluded with Riley thanking her Loose Women co-stars for their continuous encouragement, underscoring the warmth and camaraderie of the celebration





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