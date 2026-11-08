Britain's leading planning barrister Lord Charlie Banner has had his application to keep a controversial rooftop pergola rejected by Kensington and Chelsea council after a bitter dispute with neighbor Georgina Shacklock.

A significant legal and social dispute has unfolded in the exclusive enclave of South Kensington, centering on Lord Charlie Banner, one of Britain's most prominent planning barristers.

Lord Banner, a Conservative peer and King's Counsel who has been recognized as the top planning lawyer in national surveys for 2025 and 2026, recently suffered a decisive defeat in his attempt to retain a controversial rooftop pergola on his £3 million Victorian townhouse. The wooden structure, which was installed without prior planning permission, became the focal point of an acrimonious feud with neighboring residents, particularly Georgina Shacklock, the daughter of multimillionaire financier Tim Shacklock.

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Rooftop Pergola Sparks Community Outrage

The pergola, adorned with faux green shrubbery and festoon lights, appeared suddenly during the summer, prompting immediate backlash from the well-heeled community. Mrs. Shacklock, a new mother, lodged formal objections with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council, arguing that the structure blocked the view of the sky from her home and negatively impacted her family's quality of life.

She specifically cited the distress caused to her six-month-old daughter, claiming the installation was a deliberate bypass of planning regulations that dominated the views across all floors of her residence. The situation escalated dramatically when Lord Banner, known for his work on high-profile cases including HS2 and Heathrow expansion, took the unusual step of publicly identifying Mrs. Shacklock as the primary complainant.

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In a sworn statutory declaration submitted alongside his bid for retrospective permission, the aristocrat accused her of telling obvious and dishonest lies. He alleged that her complaint was made in bad faith and even speculated that it might be motivated by sympathy for Vladimir Putin's Russia, a claim made in the context of his and his wife Tetyana Nesterchuk's outspoken support for Ukraine, which has led to them being sanctioned by Moscow.

Lord Banner Levels Russia Accusations

Lord Banner asserted beyond reasonable doubt that Mrs. Shacklock was behind the representations, noting her connection to her father, who was reported as London's highest-earning banker. He emphasized the seriousness of his declaration, stating that as a member of the House of Lords and a King's Counsel, any deliberate untruthfulness would be career-ending. This bold legal maneuver was intended to discredit the opposition but instead intensified the public nature of the dispute.

Despite Lord Banner's aggressive defense and the assertion that the structure was temporary and necessary for shelter from the heat, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea planning committee rejected his application for retrospective permission. During a tense committee meeting, Mrs. Shacklock forcefully denied any wrongdoing, insisting that she owned the property, lived there with her husband and baby, and had not been dishonest.

Planning Application Rejected by Council

She described Lord Banner's allegations as abhorrent and lacking any proof, challenging the honor of a legal professional and a peer of the realm. The rejection marks a humiliating setback for Lord Banner, who, alongside his wife, maintained that the pergola was a short-term solution.

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However, the tightly controlled conservation area of Thurloe and Smith's Charity leaves little room for unauthorized modifications that loom over neighbors. The incident highlights the delicate balance between personal property rights and community standards in ultra-exclusive London neighborhoods, where even the most distinguished legal minds are not above the law and whose actions are closely scrutinized by their affluent peers.