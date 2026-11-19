Lord Forsyth of Drumlean raises urgent concerns regarding the £40 billion Parliament renovation options, citing lack of clarity on scope and affordability before the upcoming vote.

Lord Forsyth of Drumlean has issued a stern warning to Members of Parliament and Peers regarding the proposed £40 billion overhaul of the Houses of Parliament. As a critical vote on the initial works approaches within the next few weeks, the Lord Speaker is challenging the fundamental assumptions behind the current restoration strategy. He argues that politicians are being asked to approve billions of pounds in spending without a clear understanding of the full scope, affordability, and long-term consequences of the project.

Costed Options and Spending Risks

A report titled Costed Options, published by authorities in February, outlines two distinct paths for the future of the Westminster estate. The first option involves a complete decant, requiring MPs to relocate for eight to ten years and peers for up to fifteen years, with a projected cost of £15.6 billion for taxpayers. The second, more expensive alternative keeps MPs on-site but relocates peers to a nearby facility like the QEII conference centre, a process that could take thirty-eight to sixty-one years and cost up to £39.2 billion. Before voters select between these two long-term strategies, MPs and peers must first agree to seven years of initial works valued at up to £3 billion.

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Designs and Historical Delays

The proposed designs for the historic site feature spacious underground atriums with glass ceilings and new courtyards intended for constituent meetings. However, Lord Forsyth highlights that the timeline for these projects has faced significant setbacks, with delays to the Northern Estate project potentially adding seven years to the decant timeline in the worst-case scenario. Critics have long described the Westminster estate as a fire risk plagued by power cuts, heating failures, and infestations, yet wrangling over the estate has persisted for decades. Senior MPs have expressed doubt that the final decision will be reached in the mid-2030s as scheduled, pointing to a history of delays on this issue.

Fiscal Scrutiny and Buckingham Palace Comparison

Lord Forsyth draws a sharp contrast between the parliamentary project and the recent restoration of Buckingham Palace, which took ten years and cost £400 million. He notes that the cost of converting just the QEII conference centre to house peers temporarily is estimated at more than £400 million alone. He questions the justification for such high costs and the practicality of the arrangements, asking whether the parliamentary calendar could be adjusted to allow for faster, more efficient, and less expensive restoration work. He challenges the notion that the parliamentary timetable is entirely inflexible when considering a programme of this magnitude.

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Stakeholder Positions and Urgent Concerns

While Lord Forsyth acknowledges that the Palace of Westminster requires substantial restoration, he distinguishes between essential safety work and deferred improvements. He urges colleagues to subject expenditure on their own buildings to rigorous scrutiny, especially given the exceptionally difficult choices over public expenditure currently facing the country. He asks how State Openings of Parliament and other important ceremonies would be conducted under the new arrangements and whether the costs are truly justified. The debate highlights a tension between the need for urgent repairs and the desire for a comprehensive, albeit expensive, modernisation of the historic site.

Next Steps for Decision Makers

The immediate next step is for Members of Parliament and Peers to engage with the Costed Proposals report before the upcoming debate. Lord Forsyth emphasizes that the question is not whether earlier decisions were justified when they were taken, but whether they remain the right decisions today. The outcome of this scrutiny will determine if the planned initial works proceed or if a fundamental rethink is required to ensure responsible stewardship of public funds during a period of economic constraint.