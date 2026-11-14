Lord Grade's StoryFirst Pursued Russell Brand Despite Warnings

New emails reveal Lord Grade's production company ignored warnings about Russell Brand's behavior while attempting to cast him, raising questions about TV industry oversight.

Newly released correspondence has revealed that StoryFirst, a television production company chaired by Lord Michael Grade, actively attempted to secure actor Russell Brand for a comedy role despite explicit warnings from screenwriter Katy Brand about his conduct. The emails, obtained by the Mail on Sunday, show that producers pursued the actor aggressively in late 2021 and early 2022, even after being alerted to what Katy Brand described as problematic rumors and allegations regarding his treatment of women.

Background on Russell Brand Convictions

Russell Brand was convicted in October 2022 of rape and three counts of sexual assault, receiving a sentence of ten years and six months in prison. He is currently facing further police investigation after at least eight other women have come forward with accusations of sexual abuse and predatory behavior. These legal outcomes have triggered a broader scrutiny of the television executives who once championed his career, including leadership figures at the BBC and Channel 4.

Also read Lindsay Lohan Discomfort Revealed in Resurfaced Russell Brand Interview Ahead of Prison Sentence

The Charm Offensive by Lord Grade

Lord Michael Grade, who served as chairman of the BBC board of governors from 2004 to 2006 and later became chairman of Ofcom, was central to a coordinated effort to hire Russell Brand. Emails from October 27, 2021, show Grade emailing Katy Brand's agent, Angharad Wood, stating that the proposed project might appeal to the actor's ambitions. Grade subsequently had lunch with the agent on November 8, 2021, telling a colleague beforehand that he intended to push hard to secure the casting.

Katy Brand's Warnings Were Overridden

Katy Brand, who was commissioned in 2021 to adapt a book about pensioners into a TV comedy titled The Grey Team, raised specific concerns about assigning Russell Brand to the role of Dr. M. She informed a producer via phone that there were many problematic rumors and allegations surrounding the actor and stated she did not want him cast. Despite this red flag, the producer indicated that the production team wanted Russell very badly and would handle the situation carefully if he accepted the part.

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Continued Pursuit and Agent Interventions

Further emails confirm that the pursuit continued into January 2022, with Katy Brand's agent sending a formal warning about doubts regarding the actor's past behavior. The StoryFirst producer replied confirming he had spoken to Katy about her concerns and promised to ensure they handled the situation carefully if Brand expressed interest. Brand ultimately did not commit to the project, having twice cancelled scheduled drinks with Lord Grade, leaving the role unfilled.

Denials and Ongoing Industry Scrutiny

Lord Grade's office stated that the recollection of the producer involved was that Katy Brand's concerns were general and that Brand was viewed as a nightmare, denying that Grade was ever informed of the specific warnings. Lord Grade claimed he would take such allegations seriously and would have blanched if asked about Brand's bad behavior. As the industry re-evaluates past decisions, top TV executives face mounting questions about what they knew regarding the actor's appalling behavior towards women prior to his conviction.