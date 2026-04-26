Lord Hermer’s Tax-Avoiding Land Gift and Controversial War Crime Claims Spark Resignation Calls

Attorney General Lord Hermer faces scrutiny over a £1.5 million land gift that avoided inheritance tax and his role in pursuing debunked war crime claims against British soldiers. The luxury holiday home project and allegations of professional misconduct have intensified calls for his resignation.

Attorney General Lord Hermer has secured planning approval to construct a lavish holiday residence on a £1.5 million plot of land gifted to him and his wife in 2019, a transaction that appears to have circumvented substantial inheritance tax obligations.

The land, located in an upscale area of West Sussex, was transferred by his wife’s parents under the ‘seven-year rule,’ which exempts gifts from inheritance tax if the donor survives for seven years post-transfer. This exemption potentially saved the Hermers up to £470,000 in taxes.

The couple has already enhanced the property with a natural swimming pool and a landscaped seating area, and they have obtained permission to transform an 18th-century barn into a high-end home featuring four en-suite bedrooms, two lounges, a games room, and boat storage. A smaller barn on the site had already been converted into a residence before the transfer.

This revelation follows recent allegations that Lord Hermer, a close ally of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, charged £450 per hour while in private practice to pursue war crime claims against British soldiers, which were later dismissed as ‘deliberate lies. ’ The claims stem from civil lawsuits filed by Iraqis accusing British troops of torture and murder during the 2004 Battle of Danny Boy in Southern Iraq.

Emails cited by The Daily Telegraph suggest Lord Hermer was warned that his clients might be exploiting the system and that their allegations were baseless. These controversies have intensified calls for his resignation and prompted a referral to the barristers’ watchdog for alleged professional misconduct. A spokesperson for Lord Hermer denies any wrongdoing, asserting that he has always upheld the highest professional standards and that he was unaware the claims were false.

The Hermers acquired the Sussex land in 2019 through five separate but adjoining title deeds, with no monetary exchange recorded, indicating the transfer was a gift. The couple also owns a £1.6 million property in London, purchased in 2005. A representative for Lord Hermer maintains that the property transfer was conducted legally and ethically, with no impropriety suggested by The Mail on Sunday





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