Lord Holmes Calls for Taskforce to Fix UK Disability Employment Gap

Lord Holmes of Richmond urges the UK government to establish a taskforce addressing the 73% unemployment rate among blind and partially sighted workers through clear leadership and policy reform.

Lord Holmes of Richmond is demanding the creation of a government taskforce to tackle the severe barriers preventing blind and partially sighted individuals from entering the UK workforce. This call to action follows a report highlighting a stark disparity where 73% of visually impaired people of working age are unemployed, compared to just 27% of the non-disabled population. The report argues that immediate governmental intervention is required to close this significant economic and social gap.

Leadership Demands to Bridge Employment Gap

The central conclusion of the report is that clear leadership and a formal commitment to establish a dedicated taskforce are the most critical necessities for change. Lord Holmes, who lost his sight in childhood, emphasizes that without high-level accountability and structured policy support, the current systemic issues will persist. The Department for Work and Pensions has responded by stating its desire to ensure that every visually impaired person capable of working receives the necessary support to do so.

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The government body highlighted that it is currently investing £3.5 billion in disability employment support. This substantial funding aims to assist blind and partially sighted individuals in fulfilling their potential through various targeted initiatives. The DWP specifically noted that the Access to Work scheme is available to help cover costs for specialist equipment, assistive software, and support workers such as job coaches or travel buddies. Additionally, the scheme can assist with commuting costs if public transport is not a viable option for the individual.

Real-World Barriers and Recruitment Challenges

Horner, a recent graduate of the Get Set Progress programme, provided a firsthand account of the difficulties faced by visually impaired job seekers. The programme, developed in collaboration with the Royal National Institute of Blind People, has organized approximately 150 internships to help participants gain experience. Horner completed a nine-month internship in central London and hopes this experience has improved her prospects in marketing or communications.

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Despite her efforts, Horner reported that since finishing her internship in July, she has submitted roughly 40 job applications and secured only one interview. She identified the recruitment process as a significant hurdle, particularly noting the challenges posed by the use of artificial intelligence in hiring software. Horner stated that employers often need to have an open mind about employing people with sight loss and must move past preconceived notions regarding the effort or adjustments required.

The report authored by Lord Holmes identified several specific barriers that need urgent addressing, including policy, funding, accountability, employer practices, recruitment processes, workplace issues, data measurement, and technology. Horner noted that the main obstacle encountered is often a lack of understanding among employers about what visually impaired people in the workplace actually look like and how they operate. She emphasized that addressing these misconceptions is essential for creating an inclusive environment.

Personal Struggles and Economic Impact

Lord Holmes himself has experienced the difficulty of breaking into the job market despite having professional qualifications and experience. After completing an internship in July, he applied for between 40 and 50 jobs and received five interview invitations. He noted that using a cane for stability during interviews can sometimes put employers off or lead to unconscious judgments against the candidate. This personal struggle underscores the report's argument that the current system fails to recognize the talent and skills that visually impaired individuals bring to the economy.

The economic implications of this exclusion are substantial. Lord Holmes argued that enabling these individuals to work would add to the economy, boost productivity and GDP, and reduce welfare benefits. He described the current situation as a waste of talent, noting that these are individuals who want to work and possess valuable skills. The disparity in employment rates suggests a significant loss of potential economic contribution and a failure to utilize a skilled segment of the workforce.

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Initiatives and Future Outlook

Josh Feehan, who runs the internship scheme at the Thomas Pocklington Trust, described the programme as a paid opportunity for participants to gain skills, confidence, and experience. The trust engages extensively with employers to provide staff training, ensuring they feel comfortable working with visually impaired colleagues. They also review recruitment processes, including website accessibility, and provide advice on reasonable adjustments to facilitate integration.

Both Horner and Lord Holmes remain determined to stay positive about finding work despite the challenges they have faced. Their persistence highlights the resilience of visually impaired individuals and the need for a more supportive and understanding employment landscape. The call for a government taskforce aims to translate this individual resilience into systemic change, ensuring that policy and practice align to support equal employment opportunities for all.