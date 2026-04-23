Lord Mandelson's Consultancy Firm Global Counsel Collapses Owing £4.5 Million

Global Counsel, the consultancy firm founded by Lord Mandelson, has gone bankrupt owing £4.5 million, including £645,000 to the taxman, amid the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The firm's collapse follows Lord Mandelson's dismissal as ambassador to the US and his subsequent arrest in connection with allegations of misconduct in public office.

The consultancy firm Global Counsel , founded by Lord Mandelson , has collapsed into bankruptcy owing a substantial £4.596 million to creditors. This financial failure comes amidst the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which significantly impacted the firm's reputation and ultimately contributed to its demise.

A recently filed 'statement of affairs' with Companies House details the extent of the firm’s debts, revealing a significant sum of £645,000 owed to HM Revenue and Customs. The firm, established in 2010 by the former Labour minister, aimed to capitalize on his political experience and network, providing corporate strategy and communications services.

However, a series of events, culminating in the exposure of Lord Mandelson’s close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, proved fatal to the business. The unraveling of Global Counsel began last September when Lord Mandelson was abruptly dismissed from his position as Britain’s ambassador to Washington. This dismissal followed the surfacing of disturbing emails demonstrating a close personal connection with Epstein, referred to as his 'best pal'.

Internal documents revealed that the firm’s directors acted swiftly to remove Lord Mandelson, fearing the damaging impact of negative media coverage. Despite this attempt to distance themselves from the scandal, the firm was unable to recover. Global Counsel entered administration on February 20th, just days before Lord Mandelson was arrested by police in connection with allegations of passing on confidential government information to Epstein while serving as a minister.

He remains on police bail and has not been charged with any offense. The firm boasted a diverse client base, including prominent companies like TikTok and Palantir, and operated six offices globally. At its peak, Lord Mandelson held a 21% stake in the company, valued at approximately £6 million, but he is not listed among the creditors owed money by the firm. The investigation into Lord Mandelson’s dealings with Epstein centers around potential misconduct in public office.

Police intelligence suggested he might be a 'flight risk' and could attempt to leave the country to avoid prosecution. However, Lord Mandelson has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, claiming the allegations are based on 'complete fiction' and asserting his full cooperation with the investigation. The timing of the firm’s collapse and the ongoing police inquiry have cast a long shadow over Lord Mandelson’s career and reputation.

The documents filed with Companies House paint a clear picture of the firm’s financial struggles, highlighting the significant debt owed to various creditors. The case raises questions about the ethical considerations of accepting lucrative consultancy roles after holding high public office, particularly when those roles involve potentially sensitive information and connections to controversial figures.

The fallout from the Epstein scandal continues to reverberate through political and business circles, and the demise of Global Counsel serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of association with individuals involved in serious criminal activity





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