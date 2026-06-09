Lord Robertson Criticises SNP Over Defence Stance and Nuclear Deterrent

Former Defence Secretary and NATO Chief Lord Robertson attacks the SNP's hostility to Trident, warns of Kremlin perceptions, and calls for unity on defence in a new strategic review. The SNP hits back, blaming Westminster cuts and advocating for conventional defence over nuclear weapons.

Lord George Robertson, who served as Sir Tony Blair's defence secretary before becoming NATO 's Secretary General from 1999 to 2004, has criticised political parties for their 'corrosive complacency' on defence issues.

In a recent speech, Robertson singled out the Scottish National Party (SNP) for its hostility towards Trident and the independent nuclear deterrent, arguing that such stances 'move the needle inside the Kremlin'. He warned that a lack of belief in defence among some parties has created animosity towards the armed forces and hindered recruitment across society.

Robertson acknowledged that within his own Labour Party, there are pacifist elements that hold different views, but he maintained that a strong defence policy is essential. The former defence secretary also addressed the ongoing Strategic Defence Review, comparing it to the one he conducted in 1998 with then-Chancellor Gordon Brown. Robertson noted that Brown had tried to cut the defence budget but was resisted, and he welcomed Brown's recent calls for increased defence spending.

Robertson emphasised that the current review, which involved extensive research and consultation, is designed to 'intimidate our enemies, inspire our friends and make the country much better'. He urged parties to adapt to the new global threats and support the review's recommendations. In response, SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan accused both Labour and the Conservatives of decades of cutting defence capabilities and budgets under Westminster austerity.

Doogan claimed that this has decimated the armed forces, reduced Scottish regiments, and left personnel without necessary equipment. He argued that the billions spent on Trident would be better allocated to conventional defence to address actual threats. The SNP, he stated, remains committed to joining NATO as an independent Scotland and continues to advocate for increased investment in conventional defence and support for veterans. The exchange highlights the deep divide between parties over nuclear deterrence and defence spending priorities





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