Lori Loughlin Debuts Dramatic New Bob, Hair Stylist Confirms Real Cut Amid Wig Rumors

Actress Lori Loughlin surprised fans at a LACMA event with a striking new layered bob haircut, sparking speculation it was a wig. Her hairstylist, David Robert Naumann, has confirmed the bold transformation is real and not a wig, sharing his excitement for the actress's fresh look on social media.

Lori Loughlin made a memorable appearance at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Opening Gala for the David Geffen Galleries this week, debuting a dramatic new hairstyle that immediately captured the attention of fans and media alike. The 61-year-old actress showcased a full, layered bob with striking long bangs, a significant departure from her previous looks.

The immediate reaction from some online was a chorus of speculation that the glamorous new cut was, in fact, a wig. This widespread conjecture, however, was quickly put to rest by Loughlin's trusted hairstylist, David Robert Naumann.

Following a fan's direct comment on a social media outlet's post questioning the authenticity of the hairstyle, stating, 'Cute– but it’s a wig,' Naumann felt compelled to respond directly and definitively. In a clear and concise reply, he wrote, ‘It’s not a wig. I’d know ;)’ adding a heartfelt emoji to emphasize his point. This confirmation from the professional who created the look serves as the final word on the matter.

Naumann himself took to his own Instagram account to express his enthusiasm for Loughlin's bold choice, posting a simple yet effective caption: 'Chop chop for Lori yesterday.' This suggests that the haircut was a deliberate and desired change for the actress, not a temporary style.

Loughlin's appearance at the LACMA event marked a moment of personal reinvention, coming approximately six months after her separation from her husband of nearly 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli. While the couple has not yet officially filed for divorce, reports indicate a significant rift following Loughlin's discovery of incriminating messages on Giannulli's phone, as detailed by Page Six. The actress was also accompanied to the gala by her two daughters, Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, whom she shares with Giannulli.

Loughlin herself was a vision in a shimmering silver gown featuring a daring high slit and complemented by stiletto heels, presenting an almost unrecognizable and striking figure. This 'revenge makeover,' as some are calling it, comes during a period of significant personal upheaval for the Full House alum, who previously served a prison sentence and paid hefty fines for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Her younger daughters, Olivia and Bella, are reportedly navigating their parents' separation with maturity, focusing on family harmony and their parents' happiness, according to sources speaking to People. Meanwhile, Giannulli has been seen on multiple occasions with stylist Hannah Harrison, though both parties have maintained they are simply good friends.

The estranged couple's past involvement in the infamous scandal, where they allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters' admission to USC as fake athletic recruits, resulted in Loughlin's two-month prison sentence and Giannulli's five-month incarceration, alongside substantial fines and community service requirements.





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