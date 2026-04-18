Lori Loughlin Debuts Dramatic New Bob, Stylist Confirms It's Real Hair, Not a Wig

Actress Lori Loughlin surprised fans with a new layered bob haircut at a LACMA event. Her hairstylist has confirmed the change is real, not a wig, amidst speculation and her ongoing separation from husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Lori Loughlin has set the internet ablaze with a striking new hairstyle, sparking a flurry of speculation that she was sporting a wig. The 61-year-old actress debuted a sophisticated, full layered bob complemented by sassy long bangs at a recent LACMA event. However, any whispers of artificial hair have been definitively put to rest by her trusted hairstylist, David Robert Naumann .

In response to a fan's comment on social media that read, 'Cute– but it’s a wig,' Naumann, with a heart emoji, emphatically replied, 'It's not a wig. I’d know ;)' He further elaborated on Loughlin's desire for a dramatic change, sharing on his own Instagram account, 'Chop chop for Lori yesterday.'

This bold new look emerged as Loughlin, reportedly still grappling with significant anger towards her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Opening Gala for the David Geffen Galleries. The 'Full House' alum was nearly unrecognizable, transforming herself for the event. She stunned in a shimmering silver gown featuring a daring high slit on one leg, paired with elegant stiletto heels that added height and poise. This significant style update arrives approximately six months after her separation from Giannulli, following nearly two decades of marriage. Despite living apart, the couple has not yet initiated divorce proceedings.

Loughlin was accompanied by her daughters, Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, whom she shares with Giannulli, at the glamorous gala.

Reports suggest that the separation stemmed from Loughlin's discovery of 'incriminating' communications on Giannulli's phone. A source close to the situation revealed to Page Six, 'Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages.' At the time of their separation, a representative for Loughlin informed the Daily Mail that they were living separately and taking a break from their marriage, with no immediate legal actions planned. By January, it was evident that the couple had been leading separate lives for some time. 'Lori is still extremely angry with him,' a source told People, while another insider indicated that Giannulli holds Loughlin in high regard, describing her as 'a lovely person and an incredible mom' and expressing a desire for a quiet resolution.

The daughters, Olivia and Bella, are reportedly navigating their parents' separation with maturity. Sources indicate that the sisters are not taking sides and are focused on their parents' happiness. 'It's obviously been tough, but Olivia and Bella aren't taking sides. They both love their parents and just want them to be happy,' an insider shared, adding that there is 'no resentment' and the daughters are committed to maintaining family harmony.

Meanwhile, Giannulli has been seen with stylist Hannah Harrison on multiple occasions, fueling further speculation. The pair were first photographed together in October of the previous year, with Harrison clarifying to Us Weekly at the time that they were merely 'good friends' and that their meeting was strictly business related to clothing for his brand. 'We were not there together we are not dating. We are good friends. He was just meeting me at the store,' she stated, emphasizing that they arrived and departed separately. A subsequent sighting at a West Hollywood nightclub further fueled rumors.

Loughlin's dramatic hairstyle change serves as a personal rebranding, occurring six months after her separation from fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, with whom she was pictured in April 2009. Prior to this, two months after her separation, Loughlin was seen having lunch with a male TV executive in Los Angeles; her representatives confirmed he was an executive at Starz.

The couple's past was also marked by the infamous college admissions scandal, where they allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters' admission to USC as purported crew recruits, despite their lack of involvement in the sport. Loughlin served two months in prison, paid a $150,000 fine, and completed 100 hours of community service. Giannulli endured five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.





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