Lori Loughlin's 'Revenge Makeover': Kris Jenner Connected Her to Top Plastic Surgeon

Reports suggest Lori Loughlin underwent a facelift by Dr. Steven Levine, the surgeon who also worked on Kris Jenner, following her split from Mossimo Giannulli. The procedure is rumored to be a 'revenge makeover' and has significantly increased Dr. Levine's demand and prices.

Lori Loughlin , 61, has sparked considerable buzz with a noticeably refreshed appearance following her recent split from husband Mossimo Giannulli . Reports from Puck indicate that the 'Full House' star underwent a facelift performed by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine , who gained prominence after working on Kris Jenner 's face.

A source revealed that Jenner directly connected Loughlin with Dr. Levine. Since Jenner publicly shared her positive experience with Dr. Levine last year, his demand has skyrocketed, with facelift costs reportedly increasing from around $100,000 to $350,000-$400,000, and a six-month waiting list for surgery. Consultations now cost $5,000. Loughlin debuted her new look at the LACMA opening gala, sporting a youthful complexion and a stylish hairstyle.

Dr. Levine, based in Manhattan, has become a highly sought-after surgeon, even implementing a 'password' system – at Jenner’s request – to filter consultation requests and avoid unwanted attention. Jenner shared on a podcast that she gave Dr. Levine permission to be identified, but only if prospective patients knew a secret password. Loughlin has neither confirmed nor denied undergoing cosmetic surgery.

However, Honolulu-based plastic surgeon Dr. Shim Ching, after analyzing photos of Loughlin over time, believes she may have had a deep plane facelift, citing a significant change beyond makeup or styling. He noted the improved cheek position and jawline definition as indicators of surgical intervention. The reported procedure aligns with Dr. Levine’s specialization in SMAS facelifts, which target the lower face to address sagging jowls and can potentially reduce a patient’s apparent age by up to ten years.

Loughlin and Giannulli announced their separation last October after 28 years of marriage. Her appearance at the gala, with heavy makeup and a volumized hairstyle, fueled speculation about a 'revenge makeover' following the split. The increased demand for Dr. Levine’s services highlights the influence of celebrity endorsements in the cosmetic surgery world, and the lengths individuals go to achieve a refreshed and rejuvenated appearance. Representatives for Loughlin, Jenner, and Dr. Levine have not yet responded to requests for comment





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